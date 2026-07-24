Presidency condemns Atiku for lobbying against Tinubu in US

. As Yilwatda challenges opposition on credible strategy options
Yilwatda said the country’s political discourse should shift from fault-finding to constructive engagement through credible policy proposals capable of tackling the nation’s economic realities.
His remarks, delivered on his behalf by Hon. Daniel Rejenieju at the 10th National Assembly Award Dinner Ceremony held at the House of Representatives Complex in Abuja, were contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.
According to the APC chairman, many opposition figures also pledged during the 2023 general election campaigns to remove the fuel subsidy if elected but failed to present a realistic framework for cushioning the effects of such a decision on Nigerians.
He defended the Tinubu administration’s removal of the fuel subsidy, describing it as an inevitable and necessary measure to prevent fiscal collapse.
Yilwatda argued that the previous subsidy regime had become unsustainable, benefiting only a privileged few while depriving the country of resources needed for critical national development.
He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the economic reforms being implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing confidence that the current economic hardship would ultimately give way to sustainable growth, fiscal stability and broader national prosperity.
According to him, true leadership requires the courage to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions in the overall interest of the nation.
He said President Tinubu had demonstrated such courage by implementing reforms that previous administrations acknowledged were necessary but lacked the political will to execute.
Yilwatda maintained that the current economic challenges represented the short-term consequences of reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural distortions in the economy, adding that the long-term benefits would outweigh the present sacrifices.
Highlighting some of the administration’s achievements, he identified the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the most transformative social intervention programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
He noted that millions of students across tertiary institutions had benefited from the scheme irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation, thereby expanding access to higher education and reducing the financial burden on families.
The APC chairman also said the reforms had encouraged greater fiscal discipline among citizens by promoting prudent spending, responsible financial planning and a stronger culture of productivity.
He further stated that increased allocations to states and other sub-national governments had improved their capacity to pay workers’ salaries, execute infrastructure projects and deliver development initiatives.
While acknowledging the temporary hardship associated with the reforms, Yilwatda appealed to Nigerians to remain patient and united, stressing that meaningful national transformation requires resilience, sacrifice and collective commitment.
The award ceremony also featured the recognition of key APC officials for outstanding service.
Comrade Jubrin Bancir, Personal Private Secretary to the APC National Chairman, received the Most Outstanding Personal Private Secretary in Nigerian Politics Award in recognition of his professionalism, dedication, leadership and contributions to effective public service.
Similarly, Caroline Omeashem, Secretary in the Office of the APC National Chairman, was honoured with the Most Outstanding Award in Confidentiality and Professional Service. Organisers commended her discretion, diligence and administrative excellence, noting that her collaboration with Bancir had enhanced the efficiency and smooth coordination of the chairman’s office.
The organisers said the awards underscored the importance of professionalism, integrity and dedication in strengthening public institutions and promoting effective democratic governance.
Earlier, Convener of the awards, Hon. Uko Miracle, commended President Tinubu and the APC leadership for what he described as notable achievements since assuming office.
He disclosed that his organisation undertook a nationwide assessment of the administration’s performance through engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, culminating in the publication of a comprehensive magazine documenting the President’s accomplishments.
Representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Abbas praised the organisers for recognising excellence in public service and commended the Renewed Hope Agenda for its positive impact on Nigerians.
She also applauded First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her commitment to women’s empowerment and support for small and medium-scale enterprises, describing the economic empowerment of women as essential to sustainable national development.
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