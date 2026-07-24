Presidency condemns Atiku for lobbying against Tinubu in US

. As Yilwatda challenges opposition on credible strategy options

The Presidency on Thursday hit back at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over reports that his lobbying group in the United States had submitted petitions to President Donald Trump and the US State Department concerning a 1993 civil forfeiture case involving President Bola Tinubu.

It described the move as an affront to Nigeria’s sovereignty, while also citing Atiku’s alleged legal controversies in the United States.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency said the 1993 case was resolved more than 30 years ago, with no criminal conviction or finding of guilt against Tinubu.

It added that reviving the matter through paid foreign lobbyists was “an attempt to externalise domestic politics and undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.”

Onanuga wrote, “It is baffling and disappointing that someone who has sought the presidency for over three decades now resorts to reporting the President of Nigeria to US President Donald Trump and members of the US Congress.

“Reporting the President of Nigeria to another country’s leader is not only inappropriate but also undermines the nation’s dignity and independence.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation, not a satellite of any foreign power.”

The Presidency argued that the matter had been thoroughly litigated and rendered moot by the electoral mandates given to Tinubu by the people of Lagos and Nigeria, and later affirmed by the Supreme Court.

“Nigerians resolved this matter at the ballot in February 2023 and in the Supreme Court. That verdict stands, and Atiku’s latest fishing expedition would amount to nought,” the statement read.

It further cited Atiku’s alleged legal history in the United States, referencing the William Jefferson bribery scandal involving a former American congressman who was convicted and jailed, as well as a 2010 US Senate investigation chaired by Senator Carl Levin titled, ‘Keeping Foreign Corruption Out of the United States: Four Case Histories.’

The Presidency alleged that the report documented how Atiku used offshore companies to move suspect funds, including alleged bribes from multinational companies running into millions of dollars, into the United States.

It added that Atiku’s former wife, Jennifer Douglas, was also mentioned as a subject of the investigation.

“Furthermore, if Atiku Abubakar can spend $1.2m on American lobbyists to report President Tinubu, perhaps he should also clarify his own legal standing in the United States,” Onanuga said.

The Presidency also criticised the privatisation programme overseen by Atiku during his tenure as Vice President under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as “an egregious privatisation heist” in which national assets were allegedly sold to cronies at undervalue.

It claimed that the deals under the programme led to mass job losses, unpaid salaries and pension arrears.

“A man with such a dismal record as a public servant certainly has no business asking for our votes,” the statement said.

The Presidency further questioned the motivation behind Atiku’s presidential ambition, alleging that it was “driven not just by his marabout-fuelled ambition, but by a desire for diplomatic immunity and to evade potential legal issues abroad.”

Onanuga insisted that Tinubu was not distracted by the development, saying, “President Tinubu is unfazed by Atiku’s theatrics as he remains focused on his Renewed Hope Agenda, stabilising the economy, attracting investments, securing the nation, and restoring Nigeria’s standing in the world.”

“He is not distracted by political actors, perennial losers like Atiku, who now seek validation abroad,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has challenged opposition parties to move beyond criticism of government policies and present practical, well-developed alternatives for addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Yilwatda said the country’s political discourse should shift from fault-finding to constructive engagement through credible policy proposals capable of tackling the nation’s economic realities. His remarks, delivered on his behalf by Hon. Daniel Rejenieju at the 10th National Assembly Award Dinner Ceremony held at the House of Representatives Complex in Abuja, were contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki. According to the APC chairman, many opposition figures also pledged during the 2023 general election campaigns to remove the fuel subsidy if elected but failed to present a realistic framework for cushioning the effects of such a decision on Nigerians. He defended the Tinubu administration’s removal of the fuel subsidy, describing it as an inevitable and necessary measure to prevent fiscal collapse. Yilwatda argued that the previous subsidy regime had become unsustainable, benefiting only a privileged few while depriving the country of resources needed for critical national development. He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the economic reforms being implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing confidence that the current economic hardship would ultimately give way to sustainable growth, fiscal stability and broader national prosperity. According to him, true leadership requires the courage to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions in the overall interest of the nation. He said President Tinubu had demonstrated such courage by implementing reforms that previous administrations acknowledged were necessary but lacked the political will to execute. Yilwatda maintained that the current economic challenges represented the short-term consequences of reforms aimed at correcting long-standing structural distortions in the economy, adding that the long-term benefits would outweigh the present sacrifices. Highlighting some of the administration’s achievements, he identified the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the most transformative social intervention programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda. He noted that millions of students across tertiary institutions had benefited from the scheme irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation, thereby expanding access to higher education and reducing the financial burden on families. The APC chairman also said the reforms had encouraged greater fiscal discipline among citizens by promoting prudent spending, responsible financial planning and a stronger culture of productivity. He further stated that increased allocations to states and other sub-national governments had improved their capacity to pay workers’ salaries, execute infrastructure projects and deliver development initiatives. While acknowledging the temporary hardship associated with the reforms, Yilwatda appealed to Nigerians to remain patient and united, stressing that meaningful national transformation requires resilience, sacrifice and collective commitment. The award ceremony also featured the recognition of key APC officials for outstanding service. Comrade Jubrin Bancir, Personal Private Secretary to the APC National Chairman, received the Most Outstanding Personal Private Secretary in Nigerian Politics Award in recognition of his professionalism, dedication, leadership and contributions to effective public service. Similarly, Caroline Omeashem, Secretary in the Office of the APC National Chairman, was honoured with the Most Outstanding Award in Confidentiality and Professional Service. Organisers commended her discretion, diligence and administrative excellence, noting that her collaboration with Bancir had enhanced the efficiency and smooth coordination of the chairman’s office. The organisers said the awards underscored the importance of professionalism, integrity and dedication in strengthening public institutions and promoting effective democratic governance. Earlier, Convener of the awards, Hon. Uko Miracle, commended President Tinubu and the APC leadership for what he described as notable achievements since assuming office. He disclosed that his organisation undertook a nationwide assessment of the administration’s performance through engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, culminating in the publication of a comprehensive magazine documenting the President’s accomplishments. Representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Abbas praised the organisers for recognising excellence in public service and commended the Renewed Hope Agenda for its positive impact on Nigerians. She also applauded First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her commitment to women’s empowerment and support for small and medium-scale enterprises, describing the economic empowerment of women as essential to sustainable national development.

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