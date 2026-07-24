Owa Obokun hails Tinubu, Oyetola over development of Ijesaland

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for what he described as their significant contributions to the development of Ijesaland, particularly the ongoing dualisation of the Ibadan-Ilesa Expressway.

The monarch made the remarks while receiving the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, on Thursday.

He praised Oyetola for facilitating the approval of the Ibadan-Ilesa road dualisation by President Tinubu, noting that the project became a reality shortly after it was announced.

The monarch, however, urged Oyebamiji to prioritise the development of education in Ijesaland if elected governor, urging him to support the proposed Obokun University initiated by Senator Francis Fadahunsi.

He said, “Oyetola spent millions to support my emergence. I’ve been enjoying support from the APC since then. He was able to extract from the president for the dualisation of the Ibadan-Ilesa road and he read it on the day of Coronation. Within two months, the work started.

“Concrete road is very expensive and durable. The work of Oyetola and the president. All Ijesa in the forefront of APC. Chief Odeyemi did well to me when I was in Ijesa Grammar school. I can not have anything against APC.

“Our governor to be, please Senator Fadahunsi (Francis) has started Obokun university, when you get there, whatever support you can do to bring the dream to reality, help us do it. My dream is to have three university in Ijesaland.

“I will continue to pray that God answers your prayer. All the people know the importance of having a good government and the support of the federal government is impactful in any state. That is what we have seen in the ongoing road.”

Responding, Oyebamiji promised that his administration will prepare budgets based on the needs and priorities of the people if elected governor.

He assured that public funds would be spent on projects that directly address the needs of residents rather than on unnecessary projects.

For a better society

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