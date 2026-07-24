NSCDC arrests scrap dealer over stolen telecom equipment in C’River

Bassey Bassey Inyang, the suspected vandal with a vandalized item.

Williams Akpan, Calabar

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Cross River State Command, has arrested a suspected scrap dealer allegedly involved in receiving stolen telecommunications infrastructure, as authorities widen investigations into the activities of vandalism syndicates operating in the state.

The arrest was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Orok Kinini-Iyeme.

According to the statement, “The suspect, Abdulraman Suleman (male), was identified during investigations into an attempted vandalism of an ATC Base Transceiver Station at Odukpani Junction”

The Command recalled that another suspect, Bassey Bassey Inyang (male) was arrested on July 15, 2026, in connection with the attempted destruction of the telecommunications facility.

Investigators alleged that Inyang confessed to removing components from the installation and selling them to the scrap dealer, prompting a coordinated intelligence operation.

“A combined team of intelligence officers, Critical National Assets and Infrastructure personnel and Odukpani Division operatives subsequently raided the suspect’s hideout near the Odukpani Flyover on July 18” the statement reads.

The statement further stated that during the operation, security personnel recovered a metal radio mounting frame believed to belong to the affected telecom facility.

“The suspect reportedly admitted purchasing the equipment but claimed he did not know it had been stolen” The NSCDC said investigations would determine the full extent of his involvement.

The security agency further disclosed that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspected receivers and alleged financiers believed to be supporting the illicit trade.

The State Commandant, Okarazu Chima, maintained that illegal markets dealing in vandalised infrastructure would no longer be tolerated in the state.

“The arrest of this receiver confirms what we have always known: vandals only operate because there is a ready, illicit market waiting to buy these stolen goods,” he said, warning scrap dealers against purchasing telecommunications equipment without lawful documentation.

The NSCDC stated that both suspects remain in custody and will face prosecution upon the conclusion of investigations, while ATC has been invited to value the recovered assets.

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