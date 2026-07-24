Nigeria, EU reaffirm commitment to deepen strategic partnership

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on Thursday, 23 July 2026, received the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, where both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the Nigeria-European Union Strategic Partnership through enhanced political dialogue, economic cooperation, security collaboration, and sustainable development.

The meeting reviewed the state of Nigeria-EU relations, assessed progress made since the Second Nigeria-EU Ministerial Dialogue held in March 2026, and exchanged views on key bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Ambassador Mignot reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to facilitating the proposed official visit of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to Brussels. He disclosed that consultations were ongoing with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission to identify mutually convenient dates, with October 2026 emerging as the most feasible period. He noted that the visit would provide an important platform for further consolidating the strategic partnership between Nigeria and the European Union and unveiling significant new areas of cooperation.

The European Union Ambassador also announced that the EU was finalising approval of a 20 million Euros support package under the European Peace Facility to strengthen Nigeria’s counter-terrorism capabilities through the provision of counter-drone and counter-IED equipment. He further disclosed that an additional 25 million Euros peace and stabilisation programme for Nigeria’s North-West was under preparation, alongside other peacebuilding initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability across the country.

Ambassador Mignot highlighted ongoing negotiations on the Nigeria-European Union Readmission Agreement and the Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Agreement, noting that the latter would significantly enhance research collaboration and expand opportunities for Nigerian institutions under the Horizon Europe Research Programme.

On economic cooperation, he informed the Minister that preparations had reached an advanced stage for a new €25 million flagship agricultural programme focusing on the dairy and cocoa value chains. He further highlighted the success of the Nigeria-EU Business Forum held in Lagos, the expanding investments by the European Investment Bank and other European financial institutions in support of small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly women-led and youth-owned businesses, as well as the steady progress being recorded under the Nigeria-EU Trade and Investment Dialogue.

In her remarks, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu welcomed the positive momentum in Nigeria-European Union relations and expressed appreciation for the European Union’s continued support through the Global Gateway Initiative, the European Peace Facility, and other development cooperation programmes. She reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure, innovation, migration, peace, and security.

The Minister commended the European Union for its sustained support to Nigeria’s security architecture, particularly its assistance to the Multinational Joint Task Force and regional peacebuilding initiatives. She welcomed the proposed North-West Stabilisation Programme and emphasised the need for increased international support to address the evolving security challenges in the region.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu underscored the importance of the proposed Presidential visit to Brussels, describing the European Union as one of Nigeria’s foremost trading and development partners. She noted that the visit would further deepen economic cooperation, attract greater investment, and strengthen existing strategic initiatives between both sides.

On regional and international issues, the Honourable Minister expressed appreciation for the European Union’s balanced and objective understanding of Nigeria’s security situation, recognising that the country’s security challenges stem from multiple factors, including terrorism, banditry, communal conflicts, resource competition, and criminality, rather than religious persecution alone. She welcomed the EU’s continued support for Nigeria’s sovereignty and efforts to address these complex challenges.

Both sides also exchanged views on democratic governance, migration, regional security, developments within ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), as well as recent international developments. Ambassador Mignot informed the Honourable Minister of the European Union’s intention to deploy an Electoral Expert Mission for Nigeria’s forthcoming elections to provide technical support for electoral reforms and the implementation of previous recommendations.

Discussions also covered the European Union’s support for the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC), freedom of navigation under international law, and the need to preserve international legal norms and multilateral cooperation in addressing emerging global challenges. Both sides underscored the importance of a rules-based international order in responding to shared global challenges.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared resolve to deepen the Nigeria-European Union Strategic Partnership through sustained engagement, expanded economic cooperation, enhanced peace and security collaboration, and closer coordination on regional and multilateral issues.

They expressed confidence that the proposed Presidential visit to Brussels would mark another significant milestone in advancing the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the European Union for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2