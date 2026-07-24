Niger Delta communities advocate full ecological restoration after 70 years of oil damage

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Oil-producing host communities in the Niger Delta are advocating full ecological restoration of lands and waterways destroyed by nearly 70 years of oil exploration, saying compensation alone cannot repair the health crisis, poverty and environmental damage left behind by oil companies.

The call was made at a one-day Community Assembly in Port Harcourt organised by Oilwatch International tagged “Reclaiming Ecological Integrity Project in the Niger Delta with theme; “From Environmental Damage to Ecological Restoration; The Role of Host Communities in Reclaiming Their Land.”

Representatives from more than 15 oil-bearing communities, environmental advocates and civil society groups attended the meeting to agree on community-led strategies for reclaiming degraded ecosystems.

Speaking, Coordinator of Oilwatch International and Programme Manager of Environmental Rights Action, Kentebe Ebiaridor, said the assembly marks a shift from decades of documenting spills and flares to demanding practical pathways for recovery.

Ebiaridor noted that while advocacy has successfully highlighted oil spills, gas flaring, pollution and climate impacts, the next phase must focus on restoring damaged environments and rebuilding livelihoods.

According to him, “This assembly provides a platform for affected communities to identify the environmental challenges they still face and collectively determine the way forward.

“Our focus is on ecological integrity. We want communities to look beyond the scars of pollution and begin to reconnect with their environment and their livelihoods.”

He disclosed that discussions revealed emerging concerns beyond oil spills and gas flaring, including strange ecological changes in several communities. Oilwatch International will document the concerns and recommendations to strengthen advocacy to governments, lawmakers and relevant institutions,” Ebiaridor said.

He acknowledged that environmental issues may get less attention as political activities intensify ahead of the upcoming 2027 elections, but vowed that the organisation would sustain engagement until communities’ demands are met.

In his presentation, the Chief Operating Officer of Environmental Conservation Agriculture and Rural Development, ECARD, Alagoa Morris, said the assembly builds on more than two decades of community-led monitoring of oil spills, gas leaks and flaring.

He recalled that volunteers and civil society groups have tracked pollution through creeks, rivers and mangroves, often exposing incidents before regulators or oil companies did.

According to Morris, that sustained documentation helped compel companies like Shell Petroleum Development Company to begin publicly reporting some pollution incidents.

He urged communities to be more systematic in record-keeping. “Environmental justice is not limited to compensation. It also includes restoring degraded ecosystems so communities can once again benefit from healthy land and water,” Morris said.

He advised communities to compile inventories of spill locations, dates, photographs, videos and Joint Investigation Visit, JIV, reports to support remediation claims.

Morris cited the ongoing Ogoni cleanup based on UNEP recommendations, and the Bayelsa State Oil and Environment Commission Report, as models that should guide restoration across the Niger Delta.

Participants used the forum to detail the human cost of oil operations in their communities.

In Bille Kingdom, Degema LGA, Rivers State, residents said they are battling severe health hazards linked to over nine months of gas bubbling caused by leakage in the area.

A Bille representative lamented that, “We in Bille have been exposed to high health hazards. Our water is polluted, the air we breathe is not clean, and our children are falling sick with skin rashes and breathing problems. Fishing and farming are no longer possible because everything is contaminated,” a Bille delegate lamented.

In Obelle and Ibaa communities in Emohua LGA, participants decried years of neglect despite their contributions to the oil and gas industry.

“We contribute immensely to oil and gas production in this country, yet we lack basic amenities. No good roads, no potable water, no functional health centre, no jobs for our youths. Our land is degraded but nothing is being done to restore it,” representatives from Obelle and Ibaa stated.

Other communities from Bayelsa and Enugu states also reported new problems. Participants cited flooding in areas that never experienced it before, renewed gas flaring in locations where it had stopped, and unusual environmental occurrences such as bubbling from land and water bodies in Bille, Alakiri and other communities.

Participants agreed that ecological restoration must involve stronger community participation, better documentation and sustained advocacy to ensure polluted lands and water bodies are effectively cleaned.

They resolved to work with Oilwatch International to present a charter of demands to government and oil companies, pushing for restoration that prioritises health, livelihoods and environmental recovery over token payments.

The assembly ended with the inauguration of a committee to strengthen commitment to continue monitoring and reporting environmental damage while pressing for policies that return ecological integrity to the Niger Delta.

For a better society

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