NCDMB launches digital certification platform for oil and gas trainers

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will on Monday, July 27, 2026, officially launch the Nigerian Content Trainers’ Registration Certificate (NCTRC), a digital certification platform designed to strengthen quality assurance and standardisation in human capacity development across Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The platform, which will be hosted on the Nigerian oil and gas Industry content Joint qualification system (NOGIC-JQS) portal, is expected to transform the regulation and monitoring of training service providers in the industry by ensuring compliance with prescribed standards.

The NCTRC is a digital verification and certification system developed by the board to assess inspect verify and rate organisations providing training services within the Nigerian oil and gas sector,the initiative gives practical effect to the regulation for training in the Nigerian oil and gas Industry, issued in february 2021, which empowers the board to prescribe minimum standards for training facilities technology and personnel development.

Under the regulation, the NCDMB is mandated to establish a robust verification process for the routine inspection, assessment and rating of training programmes, facilities, service delivery and performance. It also requires the board to verify all training-related information submitted by operators and training providers through the NOGIC-JQS portal.

Developed by the directorate of capacity building through its Infrastructure development division, the NCTRC introduces a transparent and standardised framework for evaluating training organisations based on the quality of their facilities, faculty, equipment, accreditations, operational capability and previous training experience.

The certification covers 11 areas of training specialisation (ATS), including health safety, environment, engineering and quality assurance; petroleum and geosciences; drilling, production Operations and oil and gas processing facilities design and construction, project management supply chain management;asset management and maintenance; information and communication technology; entrepreneurship soft skills and oil and gas business; as well as maritime, nautical studies and offshore logistics.

Training service providers seeking certification will be assessed using clearly defined criteria including the adequacy of training facilities, availability of qualified instructors, relevant accreditations, equipment, previous training records and on-the-job training capability.

Approved organisations will be classified into five categories based on their demonstrated competence and capacity, while certificates issued under the scheme will remain valid for two years.

According to the Board, the introduction of the NCTRC will boost confidence in training providers by ensuring that only organisations with the requisite infrastructure, skilled personnel and technical capability are certified to deliver training in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The initiative is also expected to improve the quality, credibility and standardisation of industry training programmes while supporting the development of a globally competitive Nigerian workforce.

As part of the certification process, applicants will be required to submit verifiable information on their facilities, instructors, accreditations, equipment, previous training experience and operational capacity,the Board will conduct documentary reviews and, where necessary, physical or virtual inspections to validate all claims before certification is granted

The NCDMB emphasised that applications for the Nigerian content trainers’ registration certificate are completely free of charge. In line with the presidential directive on local content compliance, the Board stated that it does not recognise the use of consultants, agents or third parties in the application process, stressing that all applications must be submitted directly by registered companies through their NOGIC-JQS accounts.

The Board also warned that the submission of forged or falsified documents constitutes a criminal offence and could attract administrative sanctions, revocation of certificates and prosecution under the Nigerian oil and gas industry content development act, the criminal code act and other applicable laws.

The NCDMB urged training service providers and other stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the NCTRC application guidelines and commence applications through the NOGIC-JQS portal from Monday, July 27, 2026.

It noted that the launch of the NCTRC underscores its commitment to building a highly skilled, globally competitive Nigerian workforce by ensuring that training delivered within the oil and gas industry meets internationally recognised standards of quality, competence and excellence in line with the objectives of the Nigerian oil and gas Industry Content Development Act.

For a better society

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