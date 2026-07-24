July 24, 2026
Trending now

Hon Frederick Agbedi, briefs Journalists on State Police Bill in Abuja

Healthy living: Knee raise equipment will guarantee stability, back pain relief

Lagos Assembly approves N200bn bond to finance critical projects

Ondo Assembly threaten to impeach Speaker

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 24, 2026

Soludo threatens prosecution of unapproved traditional rulers

86 passengers escape death as Enugu Air crash-lands in Benin

Three bag life sentence over Oyo school abduction

Presidency condemns Atiku for lobbying against Tinubu in US

Dangote Refinery completes $2.5bn landmark private equity placement

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon Frederick Agbedi, briefs Journalists on State Police Bill in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0150

Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives, led by the Minority Leader, Hon Frederick Agbedi (middle), briefed journalists on the state police Bill; they alleged that the process didn’t follow due process, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Chief Dr Mike Inegbese thanksgiving service to mark 79th birthday, held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church ,Lagos

Peter Anayo

Plantain traders expecting buyers at Oba Osolo market in Isolo local government area of Lagos

Peter Anayo

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişcasibommatbetmatbetJojobetşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasHoliganbetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetjojobetmeritkingStarzbetStarzbetJojobetJojobetjojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetganobetcasibombetcio girişjojobetgrandpashabetcasibomkurtköy escort bayan