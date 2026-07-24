Hon Frederick Agbedi, briefs Journalists on State Police Bill in Abuja

Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives, led by the Minority Leader, Hon Frederick Agbedi (middle), briefed journalists on the state police Bill; they alleged that the process didn’t follow due process, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

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