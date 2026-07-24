Healthy living: Knee raise equipment will guarantee stability, back pain relief

Fitness expert, Sir Goodluck Obi, has said one of the most effective and affordable has said a pieces of equipment for home gyms, Knee Raise Equipment will guarantee healthy living with better posture, stability and back pain relief.

According to him, the equipment is often overlooked by many Nigerians during fitness exercise.

“Many people focus only on treadmills and weights. But if you want a strong core and better posture, a knee raise station gives you more results in less space,” Obi explained.

According to the Chairman of Gategold Fitness Company, knee raise equipment offers several benefits for Nigerians setting up gyms at home which include stronger core and flatter stomach, which target the lower abs and deep core muscles that regular sit-ups often missed.

He said the equipment reliefs which reduce lower back pain, especially for people who sit long hours in traffic or at work,” he said.

Obi said equipment helps in Better hip flexors, shoulders, and grip, improving overall body control and balance.

“Unlike high-impact workouts, knee raises are low-impact. Most stations also double as dip and push-up bars, making them ideal for small apartments”, he said.

Obi advised beginners to start with 3 sets of 10-12 controlled raises, avoiding swinging to prevent injury. “Consistency is key. Do it right, and you’ll see results in 4-6 weeks,” he added.