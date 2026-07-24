Guber poll: Osun Senator dumps APC, aligns with PDP

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing loss of confidence in the leadership of the party in Osun State.

Daily Champion reports that, five NASS members including Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, and Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District Olubiyi Fadeyi, alongside House of Representatives members Wole Oke, Bimbo Ajilesoro, and Sanya Ominrin joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP).

However, during the party primaries, the other NASS members secured their return tickets making Fadeyi the only member who didn’t secure his return ticket.

In a resignation letter made public on Thursday, Ajagunla said his decision followed recent developments surrounding the party’s process for selecting candidates ahead of the 2026 elections.

The senator explained that he joined the APC in good faith to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his ancestral home, which falls within Osun Central Senatorial District, after receiving assurances that he would secure the party’s sole ticket for the senatorial seat.

According to him, the understanding was conveyed by President Tinubu to the party leadership in the state, and he had expected the agreement to be honoured.

Ajagunla, however, alleged that the APC leadership in Osun failed to uphold the agreement, noting that the promised consensus arrangement was never genuinely implemented and that the process lacked transparency.

The letter reads: “I write to formally tender my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective immediately.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. I joined the APC as progressive party in good faith to support Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in his ancestral home which falls in my senatorial district, Osun Central. Having got assurances and agreement reached by Mr. President to give me sole ticket to run for senatorial seat under APC in Osun Central which same was passed down to our leader of the party by Mr. President. I believed that those understandings would be honoured and that the party would uphold the principles of fairness, equity, mutual respect and internal democracy.

“Regrettably, recent developments from the leadership of APC in Osun State have created serious trust issues within the party and made my continued membership of the party untenable. It was expressly agreed that the process for selecting candidates would be conducted on the basis of consensus. However, no consensus process was genuinely conducted, nor were party primaries held in a transparent and acceptable manner. This departure from our collective understanding has eroded confidence and undermined trust within the party.

“Furthermore, the manner in which decisions were taken appeared to disregard the authority and leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, whose commitment to due process, party cohesion and democratic values is well known.

“I remain unable to understand the rationale behind the decision to return tickets to my colleague a serving Senator and three House of Representatives members that were deflected with me, while declining my own ticket.

“This development leaves many unanswered questions. As a sitting Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, I earned the confidence of my constituents by defeating an incumbent APC Senator from Osogbo during the 2023 General Election. I had expected that my performance, loyalty and electoral value would receive fair and objective consideration.

“I wish to state unequivocally that I remain one hundred percent committed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and supportive of the Renewed Hope Agenda. My decision is not in opposition to the President, his administration or his vision for Nigeria. Rather, it is informed by my conviction that democratic principles, mutual trust and respect for agreements must always prevail.

“Most importantly, I owe a duty to the good people of Osun Central Senatorial District, whose mandate I hold in trust. In obedience to the wishes and aspirations of my constituents, and in order to protect their mandate and political interests, I have resolved to take this difficult but necessary decision.

“I thank the leadership and members of the APC for the opportunity to serve and wish the party well in its future endeavours.

“I am proud to inform you that I am joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Once again, I am loyal to: Mr. President (Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces). The Leader of my great party (PDP). The Leadership of the 10th Senate. Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

For a better society

_______________________________

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