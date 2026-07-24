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86 passengers escape death as Enugu Air crash-lands in Benin

by Peter Anayo0138
Chris Akhabue, Edo 
No fewer than 68 passengers narrowly escaped death on Thursday after an Enugu Air aircraft crash-landed at the Benin Airport in Edo State.
The aircraft, with registration number 5N-ENR, was said to have been operating on the Enugu–Benin–Lagos route when the incident occurred.
A source at the Benin Airport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claims the aircraft overshot the runway after landing and veered into a nearby bush.
The source said officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) responded promptly to the incident and safely evacuated all passengers from the aircraft.
“The aircraft overshot the runway and entered the nearby bush. FAAN officials immediately swung into action and evacuated all the passengers. No casualty was recorded,” the source said.
The exact number of crew members on board the aircraft could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.
Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the incident, while investigations are expected to commence.

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