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4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, organised by Nigerian Guild of Editor’s held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0318

L-r …Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Lai Olorode; President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba; Wife of Late Lateef Jakande, Alhaja Sikirat Abimbode Jakande; his Son Hon Seyi Jakande: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho: during the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture 2026 on The Media, INEC, VOTERS and path to Credible Elections by NGE in Lagos, om 23/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L -r …Chairman of Odi- Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, and son of the late First Civilian Governor of Lagos, Hon Seyi Jakande; wife of the late Lateef Jakande, Alhaja Sikirat Abimbola Jakande; President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Mr Eze Anaba; Guest Speaker.Prof Sylvester Odion Akhaine: Commissioner for Information and Strategy.Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, during the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture 2026 on The Media, INEC, VOTERS and path to Credible Elections by NGE.

L-r …Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Lai Olorode; President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba; Wife of Late Lateef Jakande, Alhaja Sikirat Abimbola Jakande; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho; Chairman/Publisher Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Sam Amuka, former Publisher News Watch, Mr. Ray Ekpu and Guest Lecturer, Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine, during the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture 2026 on The Media, INEC, VOTERS and path to Credible Elections by NGE.

L-r… Managing Director /Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr Onuoha Ukeh; Publisher, Newsmart Global Communications Limited, Rose Moses; Publisher, Freedom Online.Gabriel Akinadewo.

L-r: Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Dr Sabastine Abu; former MD/Editor in Chief The Guardian,Mr Martins Oloja; Publishers of The Niche newspaper. Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi: President Nigerian Guild of Editor’s (NGE,); Mr Eze Anaba.

L-r… Former Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Hon Beatrice Tugbobo; Mr Deji Jakande; Mr Adeboye Taiwo and Mr. Morakinyo Akinrinade (ACP-SPY).

L-r … Mr Morakinyo Akinrinade; Dr Adeboye Olanrewaju; Wife of Late Lateef Jakande, Alhaja Sikirat Abimbola Jakande during the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, organized by Nigerian Guild of Editors held in Lagos.23/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi

 

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