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Women School of Business and Leadership Oil and Gas MSME Programme , four days master class held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0185

L-r …Co-convener, African MSME Congress; CEO, Blackgold Energy Authorities; Dr Oladunni Owo: Strategic finance leader; Oluwatoyin Aralepo: Regional Director, West African Council of American Peace Advocates ( CAPA) Dr Moshe Abiodun, during the Women School of Business and Leadership (WSBL) Oil and Gas MSME Program A 4 days master class,  in collaboration with Blackgold Energy Authorities, held in Lagos on 21/ 7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L-r …Strategic finance leader, Oluwatoyin Aralepo; Lead Consultant, Mindgraft Consulting Services, Dr Temitope Aghamu; founder, Visibility Academy. Haoma Worgwu: Regional Director.West African Council of American Peace Advocates ( CAPA), Dr Moshe Abiodun.

L-r… Director.Energy, Marine and Security (EMS) Augustine Thilza: Regional Director.West African Council of American Peace Advocates ( CAPA), Dr Moshe Abiodun: Co-convener, African MSME Congress, CEO, Blackgold Energy Authorities, Dr Oladunni Owo: Chairman, DEW Microfinance Bank. Funmilayo Arowoogun and Mr Usman Abiodun.

L-r… General Manager.Partner Relations, Seplat Energy.Mrs Grace Amadi: Managing Director of Expedite Movers Nigeria Limited.Olubowale Ade-Onojobi: Co-convener, African MSME Congress, CEO, Blackgold Energy Authorities; Dr Oladunni Owo: Regional Director.West African Council of American Peace Advocates ( CAPA) Dr Moshe Abiodun: CEO . OVAC group.Enyidiya Uwa Ojike.

L-r …Co-convener, African MSME Congress, CEO, Blackgold Energy Authorities, Dr Oladunni Owo: Strategic finance leader, Oluwatoyin Aralepo: CEO.Seeds of Wealth Limited.Olakitan Wellington: Ibitola Fabunmi and Haoma Worgwu.

L-r… Co-convener, African MSME Congress, CEO, Blackgold Energy Authorities, Dr Oladunni Owo: Strategic finance leader, Oluwatoyin Aralepo: Regional Director.West African Council of American Peace Advocates ( CAPA) Dr Moshe Abiodun, during the Women School of Business and Leadership (WSBL) Oil and Gas MSME Program A 4 days master class, in collaboration with Blackgold Energy Authorities, held in Lagos on 21/ 7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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