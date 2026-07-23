UNN awards 168 First Class, confers honorary doctorate on Remi Tinubu, 3 others

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, has said that 168 students will graduate with First Class honours during the 55th Convocation of the University which begins July 23.

Ortuanya, at a convocation press briefing held at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) on Wednesday, said that on Saturday, July 25, the University would confer 2,944 higher degrees, comprising 1,390 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 1,340 Master’s degrees and 214 Postgraduate Diplomas.

This, he said, affirms again that the University of Nigeria remains a fertile ground for advanced scholarship and knowledge creation.

“On Thursday, July 23, 2026, the Convocation Lecture will be delivered by His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, under the distinguished chairmanship of the twelfth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria and current Vice-Chancellor of the University on the Niger, Venerable Professor Ositadinma C. Nebo, CON.

“This year’s convocation celebrates a harvest of 12,895 graduands. Of these, 10,641 will receive First Degrees and Diplomas, including 168 First Class honours graduates whose exceptional achievements testify to the enduring culture of academic excellence that defines this University.

“We shall also confer honorary doctorate degrees upon four eminent personalities, whose lives exemplify visionary leadership, distinguished service and enduring commitment to human development. They include Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON; High Chief Williams Agbo; Arc. Dr. Kaycee Kelechi Orji; and Dr. William Franklyn Richardson. Also, two eminent scholars of the university, Profs. Peter-Jazzy Ezeh and Boniface Obinna Okere will be conferred with the title of Professor Emeritus. In celebrating these distinguished personalities, we celebrate values that transcend individual accomplishment; the values of service, excellence, enterprise and humanity”, he said.

For a better society

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