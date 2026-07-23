UNICEF urges investment in Nigeria’s children for better future

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, has called on the Nigerian government to invest more in children for a better future.

UNICEF Executive Director, who completed a mission to Nigeria in Abuja, underscored the potential of the country’s children and the need for sustained investment to protect recent gains amid growing global and regional economic pressures.

She said, with nearly 105 million children and adolescents, about half of the population, Nigeria has one of the world’s greatest opportunities to turn a young generation into a powerful engine of human capital, innovation and resilience.

According to the UNICEF boss, as rising prices strain vulnerable households, investing in children is more urgent than ever.

She said: “Everywhere I went in Nigeria, I saw the strength, ambition and potential of children and young people despite continued challenges,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.

“There is no denying that many children face challenges, but I am encouraged to see the Government-led response to provide critical services for children. In Sokoto, I met mothers at a UNICEF-supported health care center where children were being treated for malnutrition, helping them survive. I also met girls and boys who are getting a second chance in education through digital learning.”

The Executive Director noted that progress has been achieved in areas such as birth registration, social protection and school enrolment. These gains, she said, show what is possible when children are prioritized but much more is needed to ensure that every child benefits.

She stated that global economic pressures, including the impact of the Middle East crisis, funding constraints and other shocks are creating new challenges to sustaining hard-won gains for children.

“In addition, in some communities, children and families face insecurity, displacement and climate-related shocks.

“Continued efforts are underway to strengthen health, nutrition, education, safe water and protection services. Investment and partnership are essential to ensure vulnerable children are not left behind”, she noted.

“The first years of a child’s life are a critical window for a child. Good nutrition, healthcare, early learning, and protection help children develop to their full potential, building the foundation for stronger communities and a prosperous economy”, Russell said.

The Executive Director welcomed the commitment of government counterparts at federal and state levels and stressed UNICEF’s continued commitment to work with all partners, including the private sector, to help expand opportunities for every child.

“Nigeria’s future will be shaped by the choices made for children today. Nigeria can be a positive example for shaping new models for investment in services and economic growth that benefits all children. UNICEF is committed to supporting the country on this quest”, she said.

For a better society

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