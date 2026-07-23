Tinubu expands Army from 8 to 12 Divisions

.Orders recruitment of additional 28,000 soldiers

President Bola Tinubu has approved the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions and authorised the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel.

The approval aims to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army.

This was contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Presidency said the decision reflects Tinubu’s commitment to equipping the Armed Forces to tackle evolving security challenges and reinforce national defence capabilities.

It said the expansion builds on sustained investments in the military, including acquisition of critical platforms, improved troop welfare and support for operational readiness and force modernisation.

Under the new structure, the Army will operate 12 divisions strategically located across the country.

The divisions are: 1 Division, Kaduna; 2 Division, Ibadan; 3 Division, Jos; 5 Division, Makurdi; 6 Division, Port Harcourt; and 7 Division, Maiduguri.

Others are 8 Division, Sokoto; 9 Division, Ilorin; 10 Division, Jalingo; 81 Division, Lagos; 82 Division, Enugu; and 83 Division, Benin City.

The new divisions in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin City will improve command and control and decentralise operational decision-making.

They will also strengthen border security, protect critical national infrastructure, improve counter-insurgency operations and ensure quicker responses to emerging security threats nationwide.

Implementation will be executed in two phases.

The first phase, covering the establishment of the 5, 9 and 10 Divisions and reorganisation of existing formations, will be completed by September.

The second phase, involving the establishment of the 83 Division and additional reorganisation, is scheduled for completion by December.

Tinubu commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, and officers and soldiers for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue investing in the Armed Forces to ensure they remain well-equipped, motivated and capable of safeguarding the nation and its citizens.

The 12 Divisions are:

1. 1 Division Headquarters – Kaduna (Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States)

2. 2 Division Headquarters – Ibadan (Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States)

3. 3 Division Headquarters – Jos (Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States)

4. 5 Division Headquarters – Makurdi (Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi States)

5. 6 Division Headquarters – Port Harcourt (Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States)

6. 7 Division Headquarters – Maiduguri (Borno and Yobe States)

7. 8 Division Headquarters – Sokoto (Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States)

8. 9 Division Headquarters – Ilorin (Kwara and Niger States)

9. 10 Division Headquarters – Jalingo (Taraba and Adamawa States)

10. 81 Division Headquarters – Lagos (Lagos and Ogun States)

11. 82 Division Headquarters – Enugu (Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo States)

12. 83 Division Headquarters – Benin (Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States).

For a better society

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