SDP secures bank records, wins Osun case, emerges EU’s Choice Party for capacity building

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP)has recorded three major milestones ahead of the 2027 elections with the receipt of certified bank statements to prosecute expelled officials, a Supreme Court victory on its Osun governorship candidate, and selection by the European Union as Nigeria’s best party for a capacity-building program.

Addressing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar-Gombe, said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, last Friday confirmed him, Dr. Oluwagunloye as National Secretary, Hajiya Maryam Magibatubo as National Treasurer, and Alh. Bello Usman as Financial Secretary as the authentic signatories to the party’s account.

With that recognition, the party obtained bank statements from Zenith and First Bank covering 2024-2025.

“These documents revealed over N740 million in transactions within one year, far above the N32 million earlier declared. About 75-79% of the funds went to one individual,” the Chairman alleged.

He said the party has since dragged the expelled former National Chairman and former National Youth Leader to court for alleged criminal conspiracy, fraud and misappropriation of N626 million. The case is ongoing.

On the legal front, Prof. Abubakar-Gombe disclosed that the Supreme Court, in a ruling of May 22, 2026, affirmed the validity of SDP’s governorship candidate for Osun State and upheld the supremacy of the party’s internal processes. He described the judgment as final and binding on INEC.

He also announced that the European Union, through YAGA Africa and KUKA Foundation, has selected SDP as the first political party in Nigeria for its “Train the Trainers” program. Over 200 party leaders from national, zonal and state levels are participating to strengthen administration and election management.

The Chairman said SDP was also the first party to conclude its 2027 convention and has uploaded candidates for the Presidency, National Assembly and 28 governorship seats, with State Assembly uploads ongoing.

“We are building a party that is transparent, accountable and ready for the rescue mission of Nigeria,” he said.

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