Remi Tinubu dolls out N50m to 1,000 traders in Iwo

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has provided a total of ₦50 million to 1,000 women in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State as support to boost their petty trading businesses.

Represented by the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaja Sekinat Oyebamiji, the First Lady said the intervention, under the Renewed Hope Initiative, underscores the programme’s commitment to enhancing the welfare and economic empowerment of women and children across the country.

Speaking at the event held in Iwo, she noted that the gesture is also part of the efforts to reaffirm that APC as a party, will do better for the people if elected on August 15th 2026 election.

She said the beneficiaries were selected from different markets across the state, urging them to invest the grants prudently to improve their businesses and the welfare of their families.

Mrs. Oyebamiji assured traders that an APC administration in Osun State would prioritise policies that promote the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through access to grants, soft loans, business-friendly regulations and entrepreneurship support programmes.

“Empowering small business owners remains one of the fastest ways to stimulate local economies, create jobs and reduce unemployment; the APC governorship candidate is committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive if elected.”

The APC governorship candidate’s wife promised that the proposed administration would complement the Federal Government’s economic reforms with programmes tailored to the needs of Osun residents

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, commended the initiative and called for increased investment in Iwo and the entire Osun West Senatorial District.

For a better society

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