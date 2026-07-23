REA performs groundbreaking of 1.5MW interconnected mini-grid in Plateau

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has officially performed the groundbreaking for a 1.5MW Interconnected Mini-Grid project in Pankshin, Plateau State.

This groundbreaking ceremony follows the recent commissioned 50kW Access to Markets and Agriculture (AMP) Solar Mini-Grid in Namu Community in the state and series of groundbreaking event held recently in Kogi (20MW), Kebbi (3.5MW), Adamawa (27MW) and Rivers states (12MW) respectively.

Addressing stakeholders at the ceremony in Plateau state, the Managing Director of the REA, Dr Abba Aliyu emphasized that the Pankshin facility is part of a larger national rollout involving 48 interconnected mini-grids across the country.

He noted that the project aims to improve power quality, reduce technical losses, and provide reliable electricity to drive local agro-processing, healthcare, and commercial enterprise.

Aliyu also commended Plateau State Governor Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for creating a favorable environment for private power investments.

He revealed that 10 additional mini-grids under the DARES Programme are currently under construction in Langtang South, Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang, Wase, Kanke, Kanam, Mangu, and other benefiting local government areas in the state.

On the importance of the project, Aliyu noted that interconnected mini-grids will strengthen existing distribution infrastructure, reduce network constraints, improve power quality, lower technical losses, and provide additional capacity exactly where it is needed.

He added that the project will also create opportunities for economic growth by ensuring that electricity becomes a tool for production rather than simply consumption.