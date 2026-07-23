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Oyebamiji flags off distribution of 500 solar-powered street light in Iwo

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Oyebamiji flags off distribution of 500 solar-powered street light in Iwo

by Peter Anayo0139

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

 

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the August 15 gubernatorial election in Osun, Bola Oyebamiji, on Wednesday flagged off the distribution of 500 solar-powered street lights in Iwo.

Speaking at the flag-off of the initiative tagged “Light Up Osun,” Oyebamiji, who was represented by his wife, Dr. Sekinat Oyebamiji, said the initiative is designed to improve security, enhance economic activities, and provide illumination for rural communities.

Oyebamiji stressed that the project reflects his commitment to grassroots development and improving the living conditions of rural dwellers.

He said, “We are here to represent Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji to inaugurate the rural solar electrification project which he has started in Osun State. We are distributing 500 to rural communities in Iwo. We are using Iwo as the flagship to start this project, before moving to other towns we have procured some solar light with poles they are going to install them in rural areas, particularly in the villages.

“Our intention is to reawaken hope in these people so can know that they have a better future with AMBO’s government when it is inaugurated on November 27, 2026, by God’s grace.”

The Head Media and Publicity Committee of AMBO campaign council, Remi Omowaiye, affirmed that the initiative is the first phase of a broader rural electrification programme that will be expanded across Osun.

Omowaiye explained that Iwo was chosen as the flagship location for the project, adding that solar-powered streetlights and poles had already been procured for installation in villages and rural communities.

He noted that the project forms part of the APC candidate’s plan for implementing the Electricity Act in Osun State to ensure improved and sustainable power supply.

He said, “This is a pilot scheme and it’s targeted at rural areas, in the first phase we are doing about 500, it is an integral part of the plan of the people of Osun for the implementation of electricity act, and we want to make sure we have good electricity because our candidate and hopefully the next governor of Osun has put in place a team to look at this and this is part of what we want to do.

“So this is a pilot scheme that Bola Oyebamiji solely funds and he has mandated that this be installed immediately.”

 

 

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