Osun 2026: Ooni sues for peace ahead governorship election

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appealed for peace and unity as the August 15, governorship election in Osun State draws near.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Media Officer at the Ooni’s Palace, Sodiq Lawal, on behalf of the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare.

The Ooni, represented by the Lowa Adimula of Ifeland, Oba Adekola Adeyeye, made the appeal when the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Rauf Aregbesola, the party’s governorship candidate, Najeem Salaam, and other party leaders visited him.

The Ooni reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence irrespective of political affiliations, describing Ile-Ife as the spiritual and historical cradle of the Yoruba race.

He stressed the need for successive governments and political leaders to accord Ile-Ife the attention and development befitting its historical significance.

“Ile-Ife remains the source and ancestral home of the Yoruba people. Politics in modern Nigeria has a rich history that also has strong roots in Ile-Ife.

“The late Ooni Adesoji Aderemi served as Governor of the old Western Region, and his remarkable contributions are felt not only in Ile-Ife but throughout Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“Since he left office, Ile-Ife has not experienced the level of development that befits its status as the cradle of the Yoruba race.

“The Hausa people regard Sokoto as their source, and today Sokoto continues to enjoy significant development.

“The Igbo people hold Enugu in high esteem as one of their historic centres, and its growth is evident. We, as Yoruba, who acknowledge Ile-Ife as our source, must collectively ensure that this ancient city receives the attention and development it deserves,” he said.

He further appealed to politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the electioneering period.

“We appeal to all political parties, candidates and supporters to shun violence, avoid bloodshed and remain patient. Elections should not divide our people or cost anyone his or her life.

“Let the campaigns be peaceful, while the electorate freely exercise their democratic rights,” he cautioned.

Earlier, Aregbesola explained that the party chose Ile-Ife as the starting point of its governorship campaign in recognition of the city’s cultural and historical importance to the Yoruba race.

“Ile-Ife remains our source. It has been about eight years since we last came here for this purpose.

“We came with the candidate of our former political party, and although the people of Ife stood solidly with us, God did not permit that opportunity to be fully utilised.

“Our tradition has always been to begin our political campaigns in Ile-Ife because we believe this is our source.

“Since 2004, we have consistently visited the palace to seek royal blessings before embarking on major political activities, and we are here today to continue that tradition,” Aregbesola said.