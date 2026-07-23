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Osun 2026: Ex-Senatorial aspirant leads thousands into Accord for Adeleke’s re-election

by Peter Anayo0131

 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A former Osun West Senatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Peter Ogundeji, has led thousands of the party members into the Accord party to boost Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid.

Ogundeji, speaking at the Government House open field on Wednesday, noted that he was blinded to have flown his political career in APC.

He explained that he decided to join the Accord Party to support the re-election of Governor Adeleke because of his good leadership performance, promotion of good welfare among civil servants, retirees and the residents at large.

The Ejigbo-born politician said, “Sometimes ago, when I was in APC, I was blind and not well enlightened on good governance. But today, I have seen light in the Accord Party of Governor Adeleke.”

He added that “the tremendous work he (Adeleke) is doing in Osun State encouraged me to join this party today and to support his re-election bid.”

He rescinded his comments against Adeleke while he was in the APC, noting “Any statement made against your government was political and just mere fallacy. You have done well, Mr Governor.”

The ex-senatorial aspirant applauded Adeleke, saying “In terms of welfare, all our civil servants, retirees and workers can testify to that.”

According to him, “I am coming from where I contested for a Senate ticket; we did not do a primary, one of the aspirants told us that the APC is governed by hand-picking by some elders. I was not given the ticket despite all that I did for them.

“The day I went for screening, one of the aspirants who later emerged as the candidate disclosed that the President has endorsed Adeleke for a second term because he is doing well, I dont know why they are belabouring themselves.

“I am sure the president has seen the good works of Adeleke’s government. I urge all other members in that party to join Adeleke to win his re-election,” he concluded.

 

For a better society

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