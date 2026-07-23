Onitsha traders call for IGP’s intervention over incessant arrest

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Irked by the incessant arrest and subsequent detention of innocent traders and residents of Onitsha, Anambra state, by the team of the Officer-In-Charge (OC), Legal Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, two Civil Society Organizations, (CSOs) have urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, to immediately intervene and investigate the legal department.

The human rights activists who made the plea included the Anambra State chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Evangelist comrade Vincent Ezekwueme and an Abuja-based activist, comrade Joseph Nwangwu.

Lamenting the incarceration of three traders, chairman of Ozomagana Building Materials Association, Obiora Okoro and two others, Nonso Paul and Emma Carpet, at Asokoro Police station over trumped up charges, Ezekwueme stressed the need for freedom of association and fundamental human right in a democratic polity.

He recalled that such trumped up charges and other illegal activities of the disbanded Special Investigation Unit, (SIU) Force headquarters Abuja, prompted its dissolution by the new IGP, Tunji Disu, when he assumed duty adding that the legal department has now left its function of litigation issues to usurping the functions of other police departments.

“When did the legal department of the Force headquarters start arresting suspects in far away Onitsha if not for money, leaving litigation matters. A case study is the arrest of chairman of Ozomagana Building Materials Association, Onitsha, Obiora Okoro and two others on trumped up charges of attempted murder when the real issue is their refusal to rewrite and sign a lease agreement over plazas in the market.

“I urge the IGP to call the OC legal and his team to order, we will investigate alleged involvement of retired IGPs in such frivolous, trumped-up charges and illegal arrests in Onitsha and report to IGP and Police Service Commission.

“We are in a democratic society, NPF must tow the part of justice, rule of law, constitution, respect for human rights, and dignity while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

“I advise the affected traders to approach the court for enforcement of their fundamental human rights.IGP should as well instruct officers and men to always adhere strictly to rules of engagement and Police Act,” the CLO chairman stated.

In his own contribution, the Abuja based activist, Nwangwu, described the arrest as, “Mere case of intimidation and corruption among the legal unit of police Abuja and I want to know when the legal department started to arrest and detain suspects.

“For two weeks and above the chairman of Ozomagana Building Materials Association, Onitsha, Obiora, has been in Asokoro police station cell, over a non-issue or case of lease and criminalization of a civil matter, attempted murder, threat to life and stuff like that when they are non existence.

“All because they (legal team) were oiled to detain, especially Obiora okoro who is the target becasue of a lease agreement. They arrested two others, Nonso Paul and Emma Carpet and released them, leaving Obiora Okoro because a retired IG gave instructions for him to be kept there, meaning we now have two IGPs of police in Nigeria.

“Retired IGPs always give such instructions to the police, same way the incumbent gives orders to the police. I urge the incumbent IGP to beware of retired IGPs who usurp his functions

“Because Tunji Dusi dissolved the SIU, and other bad eggs of the police formations, the retired IGPs now shift base to the Legal Department as an instrument for their own selfish interest and Onitsha is always their target,” he disclosed further.

For a better society

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