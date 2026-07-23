New Era Needed: Sahara Group Calls for Energy and Media Reset at Asharami 3.0

UGO AMADI

Sahara Group has called for a fundamental rethinking of how Africa approaches energy transition, infrastructure financing and energy journalism, urging stakeholders to embrace solutions that reflect the continent’s realities while building the partnerships, institutions and investments required for long-term development.

The call formed the central thrust of discussions at the third edition of Asharami Square, a Sahara Group thought leadership initiative held under the theme “Energising Africa’s Future: Legacy, Impact and Transformation.”

Opening the discussions, Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, said the company’s Beyond XXX vision is rooted in looking ahead rather than dwelling on past accomplishments.

Gray noted that Africa’s energy future must be shaped by local realities and called for more balanced, evidence-based journalism capable of interrogating the complexities of energy transition, development and sustainability.

“Effective journalism should not only tell us what happened; it should help us understand why it matters, whose interests are affected and what perspectives are missing from the conversation.”

Delivering the keynote address, Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure, highlighted the opportunities emerging within Nigeria’s electricity sector as reforms continue to open new pathways for investment.

“The issue is no longer technology. The real challenge is mobilising capital at scale, structuring bankable opportunities and creating an ecosystem that attracts long-term financing,” he said.

Wanka said reforms across the sector are creating opportunities in embedded generation, mini-grids, renewable energy, transmission infrastructure and industrial power solutions, while urging journalists to delve deeper into policy reforms, investment opportunities and implementation outcomes.

A panel session featuring Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Director, Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos,Temitope George, CEO, Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), Kemi Awodein, Managing Director, Investment Banking, Chapel Hill Denham, and moderated by Adebiyi Olusolape, Associate Editor, Africa, Argus Media, explored the question: Who is financing Africa’s energy future?

The panelists agreed that Africa possesses significant pools of capital capable of supporting infrastructure development, but that unlocking investment requires stronger governance, investor confidence and better project preparation.

Speaking on journalism and accountability, Prof Ogwezzy-Ndisika called for more rigorous and solutions-focused reporting.

“Energy reporting must go beyond headline events and announcements. Journalists need to ask deeper questions, examine the evidence and connect policy decisions to their impact on communities and everyday lives.”

George emphasized the importance of investment readiness, noting that well-structured and thoroughly prepared projects are more likely to attract funding.

Drawing from her experience in infrastructure finance, Awodein underscored the role of governance in unlocking capital.

“Nigeria has demonstrated that domestic capital can finance transformational infrastructure at scale. The real differentiator is governance, transparency and a clear pathway to value creation.”

The event also featured the unveiling of the Asharami Square Energy Reporting Fellowship Judging Panel, reinforcing Sahara Group’s commitment to strengthening energy journalism and fostering more informed reporting on Africa’s energy future.

Speaking on the initiative, Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said the Fellowship is designed to deepen journalists’ understanding of the technical, commercial, environmental and policy issues shaping the energy sector.

“Through the Asharami Square Energy Reporting Fellowship, we are investing in the capacity of journalists to tell more solutions and evidence-based stories that reflect the realities, opportunities and challenges of Africa’s energy transition.”

Obioma said the Fellowship aligns with Sahara Group’s Beyond XXX vision of investing in people and platforms that will help shape Africa’s future, adding that Prof Ogwezzy-Ndisika will serve as the lead assessor for the programme.

Since its launch in 2024, Asharami Square has continued to advance informed dialogue, strategic partnerships and practical solutions that support Africa’s evolving energy landscape and reinforce Sahara Group’s commitment to delivering impact beyond its first three decades.