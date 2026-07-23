NAPTIP, NAWOJ forge alliance against human trafficking

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

In preparations for the maiden edition of the Women in Security (WINSEC) Summit & Awards 2026, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) in the fight against human trafficking through strategic communication, media advocacy and sustained public enlightenment.

The commitment was made in Abuja when the National Chairperson of NAWOJ, Comrade Aisha Ibrahim, led a delegation to formally invite the Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Lami Adamu Bello, to participate in and support the summit scheduled for August 5, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Receiving the delegation, Bello expressed delight at reconnecting with NAWOJ and described the Association as a valuable ally in the agency’s ongoing efforts to curb trafficking in persons and safeguard vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that my doors are always open to NAWOJ. We are going to work together, and whatever support we can provide, we will do so,” Bello stated, pledging the agency’s full institutional backing for the summit.

Demonstrating NAPTIP’s readiness for the event, she directed relevant departments within the agency to begin immediate engagement with NAWOJ to ensure effective planning and meaningful participation.

Beyond the summit, Bello advocated a long-term partnership between both organisations, emphasising the crucial role journalists play in exposing trafficking networks, shaping public discourse and educating communities on the dangers of human trafficking.

According to her, trafficking in persons remains one of Nigeria’s most serious security and humanitarian challenges, with women and girls accounting for a significant proportion of victims. She disclosed that NAPTIP continues to receive distress calls from victims and their families, while emerging trends reveal increasing trafficking routes to countries such as Mali, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, alongside widespread internal trafficking across several states.

She urged NAWOJ members across the country to utilise their platforms to amplify awareness campaigns, expose criminal syndicates and promote preventive education capable of protecting vulnerable populations.

“We expect robust collaboration and partnership with you so that together we can continue to educate Nigerians on the dangers of human trafficking and ensure that the voices of vulnerable persons are heard,” she said.

To strengthen cooperation, the Director-General instructed NAPTIP’s Public Enlightenment Department and Public Relations Unit to work closely with NAWOJ in developing a sustainable framework for collaboration that extends beyond the summit.

The initiative, she noted, would include engagement with NAWOJ chapters nationwide to deepen grassroots sensitisation and anti-trafficking campaigns.

Earlier, Comrade Aisha Ibrahim commended NAPTIP’s renewed momentum in tackling human trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse and other forms of gender-based violence under Bello’s leadership.

She explained that the Women in Security (WINSEC) Summit & Awards 2026 is designed as a high-level national platform that will bring together heads of security agencies, policymakers, development partners, diplomats, traditional leaders, civil society organisations and media professionals to explore practical solutions for strengthening national security through inclusive leadership and strategic partnerships.

Ibrahim called on NAPTIP to play a leading role in the summit by sharing its experiences, achievements and challenges in combating trafficking in persons while contributing to broader conversations on the protection of women, children and other vulnerable groups.

She also reaffirmed NAWOJ’s commitment to building a lasting partnership with NAPTIP through media capacity development, public awareness campaigns and advocacy initiatives aimed at promoting safe migration, supporting survivors and preventing human trafficking.

With both organisations expressing optimism about the renewed collaboration, observers believe the partnership will significantly enhance public awareness, strengthen prevention efforts and contribute meaningfully to the fight against human trafficking and other forms of exploitation in Nigeria.

As Nigeria continues to confront evolving trafficking patterns and related security threats, the emerging alliance between NAPTIP and NAWOJ underscores the growing recognition that effective prevention requires not only law enforcement but also the strategic power of information, advocacy and public engagement.

For a better society

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