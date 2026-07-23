Move beyond criticism, Yilwatda tells opposition

.As aides bag NASS Excellence Awards

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has challenged opposition leaders to move beyond criticism and present practical, well-articulated alternatives to address Nigeria’s economic challenges, rather than merely condemning government policies.

Speaking through Hon. Daniel Rejenieju at the 10th National Assembly Award Dinner Ceremony held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the House of Representatives Complex, National Assembly, Abuja, Professor Yilwatda observed that many opposition politicians had equally promised during the 2023 general election campaigns to remove the fuel subsidy, but failed to articulate any realistic framework for mitigating its impact on Nigerians.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, the APC National Chairman maintained that the removal of fuel subsidy was an inevitable and necessary decision to rescue the nation’s economy from imminent fiscal collapse.

He described the former subsidy regime as an unsustainable system that enriched a privileged few while denying the country the resources required for critical national development.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for the bold economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing confidence that the temporary hardship associated with the reforms would ultimately give way to sustainable economic growth, fiscal stability and shared national prosperity.

A major highlight of the evening was the conferment of the Most Outstanding Personal Private Secretary in Nigerian Politics Award on Comrade Jubrin Bancir, Personal Private Secretary to the APC National Chairman.

The award recognised his outstanding professionalism, unwavering commitment to duty, exemplary leadership and invaluable contributions to effective public service.

Also honoured was Caroline Omeashem, Secretary in the Office of the APC National Chairman, who received the Most Outstanding Award in Confidentiality and Professional Service.

The organisers commended her exceptional discretion, diligence and administrative excellence, noting that her collaborative work with her boss, Comrade Bancir, has significantly enhanced the efficiency and smooth coordination of the Office of the National Chairman.

The recognition of both aides underscored the vital role of professionalism, integrity and dedication in strengthening public institutions and promoting effective democratic governance.

Professor Yilwatda stressed that courageous leadership is defined by the willingness to take difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions in the overall interest of the people.

According to him, President Tinubu has demonstrated exceptional courage by implementing reforms that successive administrations acknowledged were necessary but lacked the political will to execute.

He explained that the current economic difficulties represent the short-term consequences of reforms designed to correct years of structural distortions, adding that the long-term gains would far outweigh the present sacrifices.

Highlighting the positive impact of the administration’s reforms, the APC Chairman identified the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the most transformative social intervention programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that millions of students across tertiary institutions have benefited from the initiative regardless of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation, thereby expanding access to higher education and reducing the financial burden on Nigerian families.

He further stated that the reforms have promoted greater fiscal discipline among citizens by encouraging prudent spending, responsible financial planning and a renewed culture of productivity.

He also noted that increased allocations to states and other sub-national governments have strengthened their capacity to pay salaries promptly, undertake infrastructure projects and deliver meaningful development to their people.

While acknowledging the temporary hardship occasioned by the reforms, Professor Yilwatda appealed to Nigerians to remain patient and united in support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing that lasting national transformation requires resilience, sacrifice and collective commitment.

Earlier, the Convener of the awards, Hon. Uko Miracle, commended President Tinubu and the leadership of the APC for what he described as remarkable achievements since assuming office.

He disclosed that his organisation undertook an extensive documentation of the administration’s performance by engaging Ministries, Departments and Agencies nationwide, culminating in the publication of a comprehensive magazine showcasing the President’s accomplishments.

Representing the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Abbas applauded the organisers for recognising excellence in public service and commended the Renewed Hope Agenda for its positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

She also praised the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her commitment to women empowerment and support for small and medium-scale enterprises, describing the economic empowerment of women as indispensable to sustainable national development.

For a better society

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