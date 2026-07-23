Jakande Memorial Lecture: Don tasks media on fair representation of candidates, voters’ education

Blessing Taiwo

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general elections, the media has been urged to uphold fairness and professionalism in reporting the electoral processes.

The charge was made during the 4th Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) held on Thursday at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Professor Sylvester Akhaine, the guest lecturer, stressed the need for continuous voter education to ensure that the electorates are well informed to make right choices at the polls.

According to Prof. Akhaine, continuous education will enhance voters’ capacity for informed choice in ways that undermine the tendency to succumb to financial inducement of unscrupulous politicians.

He noted that both the media and the election umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be fully involved in this task for credible elections.

“If these critical stakeholders play their role, it is my conviction that the Nigerian democratic train would be steered on the right course.

“Voters are the central actors in a democratic process. They constitute the transmission belt for consent, the latter being the sovereignty of the people which confers sovereignty on the state. The voters’ power is expressed in elections. The latter is the subject of what follows,” the don stated in his lecture titled— ‘The Media, INEC, Voters and Path to Credible Elections’.

Akhaine further said that INEC expects the media to be impartial while reporting parties and candidates during pre-election, election and post-election periods.

He, however, highlighted the challenges faced by media practitioners while discharging their duties, encouraging them to uphold accuracy and uprightness.

“Today, the media faces new challenges occasioned by the advent of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“Apart from the information overload, there is the additional problems of fake news, false information, and half-truth converging around the phenomenon of post-truth, a cultural order that hobbles objective facts and empirical evidence in the public sphere.

“The task for the media and its practitioners in our electoral ecology, besides managing the passionate rhetorics of victors and losers in elections, is to moderate the sundry pathologies of the information world,” he concluded.

Earlier in his address, the President of NGE, Eze Anaba, said that the lecture’s theme is timely as a credible election is key to the nation’s democracy.

Anaba enjoined the media to remain responsible and be above suspicion during the electoral process.

He called on INEC to carry out its constitutional responsibilities with transparency, competence and impartiality.

“When both institutions perform their respective roles effectively, the electorates will be better informed, more vigilant and better equipped to make choices that will strengthen our democracy,” the NGE president said.

For a better society

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