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Education

FG slashes textbook review costs, orders refunds for publishers

by Peter Anayo080

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government has cut the charges for evaluating and grading school textbooks, and publishers who already paid the old rates will get their money back.

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC, announced the new pricing on Wednesday. According to Executive Secretary Prof. Salisu Shehu, the move is meant to reduce costs for publishers and boost turnout for the government’s fresh quality-control drive for learning materials.

The updated fees take effect immediately for all authors and publishing firms submitting books for review and grading.

Assessment fee dropped from ₦2,000 to ₦1,500 per page. That’s a 25% cut.
Ranking fee,reduced from ₦1,000,000 to ₦750,000 for every book title put forward for evaluation.

Prof. Shehu said the adjustment followed talks with industry players and is part of a broader push to make the evaluation process more affordable while keeping standards high for materials used in Nigerian classrooms.

“The new rates will allow more publishers to join the programme without lowering the quality expected of educational resources in our schools,” he stated.

NERDC also instructed that any publisher who paid the previous ₦2,000 per-page assessment fee should be reimbursed the difference. The council said it will share details on how refunds will be processed soon.

Publishers and authors were advised to start using the new fee schedule right away. The agency noted that adhering to the revised structure will help ensure a seamless launch of the National Textbook Ranking System.

The fee cut comes just ahead of the system’s September 2026 kickoff. The programme was rolled out by the Federal Ministry of Education to raise the standard of teaching resources in both public and private schools nationwide.

Under the new policy, only textbooks that have gone through NERDC’s review, approval, and grading process will be endorsed for use in class. Any book that doesn’t meet the benchmark or isn’t graded under the system will not be cleared for teaching in Nigerian schools.

The National Textbook Ranking System is one piece of the Federal Government’s larger education reform plan focused on improving learning outcomes across the country.

 

 

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