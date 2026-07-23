FG establishes Brain Health Desk as Nigeria marks first official World Brain Day

Engr. Chika Okwuolisa, founder of BSFA and some guests at the event..

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Editor

The Federal Government has taken a major step toward prioritizing neurological care in Nigeria with the establishment of a Brain Health Desk within the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during Nigeria’s first official commemoration of World Brain Day, an event described by health advocates as a landmark for brain health in the country.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Kachollom S. Daju, mni, said the creation of the desk was aimed at strengthening coordination, advocacy, policy development and collaboration to improve brain health and neurological care nationwide.

Brain & Spine Foundation Africa, BSFA, which has championed brain health awareness for nearly a decade, hailed the move as a turning point.

“Today will forever be remembered as a landmark day in the history of neurological health in Nigeria,” the Founder and Executive Director of BSFA, Engr. Chika Okwuolisa, said in a statement.

“For the first time, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has officially commemorated World Brain Day, sending a strong message that brain health is now a national priority.”

Owuolisa commended Mrs. Daju for her “visionary leadership and unwavering support,” and also acknowledged the Director of Public Health, Dr. Charles Nzelu, and the National Programme Coordinator for Mental Health, Dr. Ojo, for their roles in making the commemoration possible.

She further appreciated partners including the World Health Organization, WHO, the World Federation of Neurology, WFN, the Nigerian Academy of Neurological Surgeons, NANS, and the Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences, NSNS, as well as volunteers and healthcare professionals.

“For nearly a decade, Brain & Spine Foundation Africa has championed brain health awareness, advocated for patients living with neurological disorders, and worked tirelessly to ensure that neurological health receives the attention it deserves,” Okwuolisa said.

“To witness the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare not only officially commemorate World Brain Day but also establish a Brain Health Desk is a dream becoming reality.”

She noted that the development “marks the beginning of a new chapter for brain health in Nigeria,” and pledged that advocacy would continue for better policies, stronger health systems, greater public awareness and equitable access to neurological care.

The 2026 World Brain Day theme is “Brain Health: Access for All.”

The Federal Ministry of Health said the new desk will serve as the focal point for brain health programs, data collation, and partnerships with professional bodies and civil society groups.

For a better society

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