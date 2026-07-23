Ebonyi PDP Senatorial candidate receives unanimous endorsement 

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Stakeholders of Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone) have endorsed the candidacy of former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere.

Prince Madumere, the paradigm shift advocate, is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Owerri Zone Senatorial candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The leaders and stakeholders stressed that they arrived at the decision having discovered the great potential, political acumen and dexterity coupled with the sagacity of Prince Madumere.

This was made known through a statement made available to newsmen by Hon. Ezenta Chibuike Ejimkonye,

They described Prince Madumere as a seasoned statesman, technocrat, human capital development expert, accomplished administrator and visionary leader whose years of dedicated public service have earned him the trust and admiration of the people of Owerri Zone.

The leadership noted that Prince Madumere’s emergence as the PDP candidate represents a renewed hope for quality representation, purposeful leadership, and accelerated development across the senatorial district.

“We have collectively resolved and endorsed the candidacy of Prince Eze Madumere to represent us at the red chambers of the National Assembly. Having known his antecedents and pedigree as a man with capacity, reach and contacts to deliver dividends of democracy to our people.

“Therefore, we have today endorsed and passed a vote of confidence on Prince Eze Madumere and displayed commitment to work tirelessly toward ensuring his success at the polls in 2027.”

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Hon. Ejimkonye reaffirmed their unwavering support and confidence in Prince Madumere’s ability to provide effective representation at the National Assembly.

They commended Prince Madumere’s commitment to youth empowerment, infrastructural development, human capital advancement, and inclusive governance.

The leadership called on party faithful, community leaders, women, youths and all well-meaning citizens of Imo East Senatorial District to remain united and mobilize massive support for the PDP candidate, Prince Madumere, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The stakeholders expressed optimism that with the collective support of the people, Madumere will emerge victorious and deliver the responsive, people-oriented representation that Owerri Zone deserves.

In his response, Prince Madumere, an American-trained technocrat, lauded the leadership for the confidence and trust, even as he promised to live up to expectations.

“I am humbled by this avalanche of encomium, love and solidarity from my people and will enter into a social contract for performance assessment. I will run an open door policy, anchored on accessibility and Inclusivity.

According to him, leadership begins with thought-provoking reflection and great vision.

Prince Madumere revealed he will inculcate the maxim that true leadership understands that lasting decisions are made collectively with the people and this must be shaped through excellence, optimism, resilience, creativity, coupled with commitment to meet the needs and aspirations of the citizenry.

Madumere, a philanthropist, urged the electorate, stakeholders, and leadership of Owerri zone extraction to stand firm, for the journey ahead is a collective responsibility.

For a better society

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