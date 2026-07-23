Bayelsa Deputy Gov tasks women on social engineering

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Akpe, has called on more women across the country to join the vanguard of patriotic Nigerians pushing for a better society through social change.

Dr Akpe made the call on Wednesday when a delegation of the Diri/Akpe Women Support group from Bayelsa West Senatorial district paid a solidarity visit to his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

The deputy governor, who acknowledged the critical role women play in nation building, noted that their active involvement in behavioural change communication at the family, community, state and national levels would go a long way in addressing insecurity, crimes and other challenges facing the country.

He harped on the need for value reorientation and adherence to standards by the citizenry both in their private and public life to ensure sustainable progress in society.

His words: “As women and mothers, we appreciate the role you play in society. You birth today for tomorrow. And so, we all need to be agents of social engineering. Let’s be intentional about issues such as high expectations and entitlement mentality, which is a big problem.

“Today, we hardly talk about contentment, which is a great value societies that are guided by values have standardized expectations, and I think that is why they are making more progress.

“So as mothers, I really want you to take yourselves to those foundations and talk about them so that people will be content with what they have and work hard, following standards and acceptable norms.”

The Bayelsa number two man, who received the Diri/Akpe Support Group in the company of his wife, Dr Favour Akpe, expressed gratitude to the women for the visit, describing the formation of the group as thoughtful and meaningful.

He, however, advised them not to place high expectations for political gains as their core objective, but rather see the group as a veritable platform to foster effective relationships and capacity development.

While cautioning against irrational political decision-making, Dr Akpe noted that, most often than not, politicians who indulge in such acts end up rendering themselves irrelevant in the scheme of things.

The Deputy governor also urged the women to be patient and support their leaders as good party women to work towards actualizing the aspirational objectives of the group.

He said, “If you want to have a long-lasting team, then don’t build it totally on political grounds and high expectations. That will not take us far. But build it on the foundation of relationships.

“Support one another because not everybody will lead at the same time today; some of you are sitting at the far back but tomorrow you may be the one sitting in front as you have started to expand your coast not just in politics but also in relationships.

“For me, politics is just one part of our lives. But when you relate well with people, politics and political decisions become easy. You should be patient because those who take irrational decisions in politics usually run out of their breakthrough,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Diri/Akpe Women support group in Bayelsa West, its leader, Chief Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, pledged solidarity to the deputy governor and the Assured Prosperity administration under the leadership of governor Douye Diri.

Chief Ndiomu-Brown, who is also the Member representing Sagbama constituency three in the state house of assembly, assured that the support group would work closely with others to ensure landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

The chairman, Ekeremor Rural Development Authority, Mrs Deme Pamosoo, her Tarakiri RDA counterpart, Mrs Ann Enebimoere Asamkpere, the executive chairman, Bayelsa State Teachers Training, registration and Certification Board, Dr Stella Ugolo, former women affairs commissioner, Mrs Martha Jenakumo and one-time commissioner for education, Mrs Sylvia Brigidi, among other notable personalities, were part of the visit.

For a better society

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