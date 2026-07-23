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Anambra Clears the Courts: State rolls out mass plea bargain to decongest prisons

by Editor065

The Anambra State Government has announced a sweeping plea bargain programme that will extend to nearly all suspects currently standing criminal trials in the state, marking what officials describe as an unprecedented move in Nigeria’s criminal justice landscape.

 

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN, the state government confirmed that the discretionary privilege covers all defendants in criminal cases except those charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and rape.

 

The directive, dated July 22, 2026, requires all prosecutors across the state to distribute prescribed plea bargain forms to defendants before pleas are formally entered in court proceedings.

 

According to the Attorney-General, the initiative forms part of the broader criminal justice reforms underway in Anambra State under the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR. The policy aims to address two critical challenges facing the state’s justice system: overcrowded correctional centres and backlogged court dockets.

“This is a rare discretionary privilege offered as part of our ongoing efforts to decongest correctional centres and the courts,” the statement read.

 

Under the plea bargain arrangement, defendants who plead guilty will receive reduced sentences from the courts, a mechanism designed to expedite case resolutions while affording leniency to those willing to admit culpability.

 

Legal observers note this represents the first time a Nigerian state government has undertaken such a comprehensive plea bargain programme targeting large segments of society awaiting criminal trial.

 

The exemption clause for serious violent crimes indicates the state retains firm boundaries around its leniency programme, reserving stricter prosecution for offences involving severe bodily harm or sexual violence.

 

The Attorney-General’s directive took effect immediately upon issuance, with prosecutors now mandated to attach plea bargain forms to all relevant case files prior to arraignment proceedings.

 

Governor Soludo’s administration has positioned this reform as part of its wider mandate to modernise Anambra State’s judicial infrastructure and improve access to justice for citizens.

 

Legal experts describe plea bargaining as a negotiation process whereby a defendant agrees to plead guilty in exchange for reduced charges or lighter sentencing recommendations. The practice has been adopted in various jurisdictions globally as a tool to manage caseload efficiency.

 

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