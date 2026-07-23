Alfred Ukane, popular N-Delta farmer, bags Distinguished Leadership Award

Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

A popular Niger Delta-based farmer and aquaculturist, Alfred Ukane, has bagged the prestigious Distinguished Leadership Award at the 2026 Africa Agribusiness Summit holding in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

This was contained in a statement issued by FarmDev Consult, organizers of the Africa Agribusiness Summit 2026, copies of which were made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State on Thursday.

The statement noted that the award was “in recognition of Alfred Ukane’s exceptional contributions to agricultural innovation, mentorship, and sustainable food systems across Africa”.

It added, “Alfred Ukane, who leads groundbreaking technical and sustainable aquaculture initiatives at Melora Farms in Warri, Delta State, was celebrated for his role in raising the next generation of Agribusiness Leaders, Advancing Climate-resilient Farming technologies, and creating sustainable value chains across the continent”.

Specifically, “Alfred Ukane’s recognition highlights his ongoing efforts to modernize fish farming through advanced indoor Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS); a technology that minimizes environmental impact while maximizing yield, alongside his strategic work with both Government, Development Organizations, Private Sectors and Individuals, linking local production to global standards”, the statement explained.

It concluded that “the Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes individuals whose visionary guidance, selfless service, and commitment to excellence have driven tangible, transformative change within the African agricultural landscape”.

Alfred Ukane, in his acceptance speech, remarked that “Leadership in agribusiness is not merely about increasing output; it is about building resilient systems, empowering communities, and inspiring young leaders to view agriculture as a high-tech, climate-smart frontier”.

“Receiving this award from FarmDev Consult at the Africa Agribusiness Summit is a deep honour and a call to scale our impact even further”, he said.

The Africa Agribusiness Summit 2026 brought together top-tier policymakers, agricultural experts, tech innovators, and industry stakeholders from across Africa to address key challenges in food security, climate adaptation, and commercial scaling.

For a better society

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