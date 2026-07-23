Agu-Ifite attack: Police uncover plot to fuel ethnic tension, launch manhunt

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has described the early morning attack on residential settlers at Agu-Ifite on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, as a calculated criminal plot allegedly aimed at provoking ethnic tension and undermining the prevailing peace and security in the state.

The Command, in a statement issued Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said preliminary findings indicated that the incident was designed to create division among residents and disrupt the peaceful coexistence that has continued to characterise communities across the state.

According to the police, the people of Anambra have, over the years, demonstrated remarkable unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, adding that their collective resolve not to be drawn into divisive ethnic narratives had frustrated the alleged criminal objective of the attackers.

The Command disclosed that following the incident, a Joint Security Team was immediately deployed to Agu-Ifite for an on-the-spot assessment and operational review.

The team, according to the statement, engaged community leaders, representatives of the affected settlers and other critical stakeholders in an effort to strengthen public confidence, obtain firsthand information and coordinate further security measures.

The police said intelligence gathered from survivors of the attack and other credible sources had provided useful leads that would assist ongoing investigations.

It added that security operatives had consequently intensified intelligence-driven and coordinated manhunt operations aimed at identifying, arresting and prosecuting all those allegedly involved in the attack.

The Command urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, while calling on members of the public to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information that could assist in tracking down the perpetrators.

The police further reassured residents that the security agencies remained committed to protecting every law-abiding citizen and resident of Anambra State, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

The Command said it would leave no stone unturned in its determination to apprehend those responsible for the attack and ensure that they face the full weight of the law.

The police statement read in part: “The Command notes that Ndi Anambra have continued to demonstrate unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence, and have refused to be drawn into divisive ethnic narratives.

“This collective resolve has undoubtedly frustrated the criminal objective of sowing discord among residents.”

The Command therefore appealed to all residents to reject attempts by criminal elements to exploit security incidents to create ethnic suspicion or communal tension, stressing the need for continued cooperation between residents, community leaders and security agencies.

It reaffirmed that the protection of lives and property remained a priority, assuring residents that sustained intelligence-led operations would continue until those behind the attack were brought to justice.

For a better society

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