Accord Party, Police differ over security, arrest claims in Osun

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command and the Accord Party are at loggerhead over security and alleged selective arrest of criminals and political thugs ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The Accord Party accused the command of presenting what it called a one-sided narrative while allegedly ignoring the activities of suspected APC-backed thugs.

In a statement signed by the party’s Osun State Chairman, Pastor Victor Akande, the party alleged that individuals identified as Asiri Eniba, Ojuyobo and D-Law had continued to terrorise communities across the state without being arrested or prosecuted.

Akande alleged that security personnel failed to act during reported violent incidents in Ido-Osun and accused the police of allowing those allegedly responsible to move freely under security protection.

According to him, “The attempt by the Police to present a one-sided narrative while deliberately ignoring the activities of notorious APC-backed thugs has only reinforced the growing public perception that the state command have abandoned their constitutional responsibility of impartiality in favour of political protection. The people of Osun deserve facts, not carefully manufactured stories designed to protect politically connected individuals.

“For several weeks, notorious figures, including Asiri Eniba, Ojuyobo, D-Law, and other well-known APC thugs have continued to terrorise the towns across the state recklessly. Their violent activities have become common knowledge, yet there has been little or no meaningful action from the Police to apprehend or prosecute those responsible. Instead, these individuals continue to move freely under security operative protection while innocent citizens are left vulnerable.

“Accord therefore calls on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu, to immediately order a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the activities of Asiri Eniba, Ojuyobo, D-Law and every individual linked to the recent violence across Osun State. Those found culpable, irrespective of their political affiliation, must be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

Reacting, Police Command, in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Police image maker, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, impartiality and the rule of law, insisting that it does not provide protection for any individual, political party or group.

Ojelabi said several suspects linked to breaches of public peace had been arrested, investigated and charged to court where sufficient evidence existed, while investigations into other reported incidents were ongoing.

He maintained that those arrested were apprehended on reasonable suspicion of criminal activities and alleged that some suspects confessed to plans to procure arms and ammunition to perpetrate further violence.

According to him, “the Command respects the constitutional right of every individual and political association to express opinions on matters of public interest; it considers it necessary to set the records straight and reassure the good people of Osun State of its unwavering commitment to professionalism, impartiality, and the rule of law.

“The Command unequivocally rejects the allegations that it is providing protection for any individual, group, or political party. The Nigeria Police Force is a non-partisan institution established by law to protect lives and property, preserve public order, and enforce the law without fear or favour.

“At no time has the Command condoned, encouraged, or shielded criminal elements irrespective of their political, ethnic, religious, or social affiliations.

“It is important to state that security operations are intelligence-driven and evidence-based. Arrests are not carried out on the basis of media reports, political statements, social media allegations, or public sentiments, but on credible evidence capable of sustaining lawful prosecution.

“Contrary to the claims contained in the statement, the Command has remained consistent in responding to security threats across the State. Several suspects connected with various breaches of public peace have been arrested, investigated, and charged to court where sufficient evidence exists, while investigations into other reported incidents remain ongoing.

“No suspect is above the law, and no individual enjoys immunity from lawful investigation or prosecution.

“The allegation of selective arrests and harassment of transport union members is equally misleading and unfounded. Every person arrested by the Police is apprehended strictly on the basis of reasonable suspicion of involvement in alleged criminal acts and in accordance with the provisions of the law. The arrested suspects confessed of their plans to procure arms and ammunition to cause more havoc. Political affiliation, union membership, or association does not constitute a basis for either arrest or exemption from investigation.”

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