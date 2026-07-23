2026 fiscal policy: FG’s zero-duty drive raises hope of cheaper production

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Awka

Nigeria’s trade and commerce sector is set for a major policy shift as the Federal Government’s 2026 fiscal policy and tariff reforms seek to reduce, and in some cases eliminate, import duties on selected categories of goods and production inputs.

The new tariff direction, which is expected to influence the cost of imports, domestic production and the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses, has generated considerable interest among manufacturers, importers, traders, consumers and economic stakeholders.

At the heart of the policy is the government’s attempt to strike a delicate balance between two competing economic objectives: making essential goods and production inputs more affordable while protecting local industries from the damaging effects of excessive import dependence.

For a country that has battled high inflation, foreign exchange pressures, rising energy costs, expensive logistics and declining consumer purchasing power, the tariff reforms could represent an important intervention in the effort to reduce the cost of doing business.

But the question remains: Will lower import duties translate into cheaper goods, increased industrial production and stronger economic growth, or will the policy expose fragile local industries to a fresh wave of import competition?

That question is now at the centre of Nigeria’s trade and industrial policy debate.

The Federal Government’s 2026 fiscal policy introduces measures designed to review the existing tariff structure and reduce duties on selected goods, with some categories targeted for zero-duty treatment.

The underlying objective is to make it easier for businesses to access essential machinery, raw materials, industrial equipment and other inputs needed for production.

For years, Nigerian businesses have complained that the high cost of importing machinery and production materials has contributed significantly to the rising cost of locally manufactured goods.

Manufacturers operating in Nigeria have had to contend with multiple challenges, including unreliable electricity, high diesel and energy costs, poor transportation networks, inadequate infrastructure, high interest rates and foreign exchange volatility.

These challenges have combined to make production increasingly expensive.

For many businesses, the cost of importing raw materials and machinery is only one part of the problem.

Importers must also contend with exchange-rate fluctuations, shipping expenses, port charges, customs processes and inland transportation costs.

The result has been a difficult business environment in which the cost of production continues to rise while consumers struggle with reduced purchasing power.

The tariff reforms are therefore being viewed by some stakeholders as an attempt to reduce at least one layer of the cost burden.

Perhaps nowhere is the impact of the new policy expected to be more closely watched than in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

The country’s industrialists have long advocated policies that would make it cheaper to produce locally.

Manufacturers argue that Nigeria cannot build a strong economy if businesses are forced to depend excessively on imported machinery and production inputs while local industries struggle with high operational costs.

In this regard, reducing duties on machinery and industrial inputs could provide a major boost.

A manufacturer who can import production equipment at a lower cost may be able to expand operations, increase output and employ more workers.

Similarly, cheaper access to raw materials could reduce production costs and potentially make Nigerian-made products more competitive.

The policy could also encourage new investments in industries where the high cost of imports.

For a better society

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