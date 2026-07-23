2003 polls remarks: You lied, Obasanjo blasts ex-Gov Osoba

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, fired back at Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State, for reportedly saying the ex-President deceived the governors of the Southwest (on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy) in 2003.

Obasanjo took serious exception to Osoba calling him a deceit.

According to Obasanjo, many things that happened during that period were beyond Osoba’s comprehension.

In a letter to Osoba, Obasanjo recalled his journey to becoming Nigeria’s President. In one of the paragraphs, he said: “Before we went into the election, President Jimmy Carter visited Nigeria to ensure a peaceful election in Nigeria, he met Presidential hopefuls in Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja. As I was going in, Bola Ige was coming out. I asked, “Bola, how now? I met you in Ibadan and you said that there would be fence-mending to do. Have you done the fence-mending for me?” He said, “We will meet in the field”. We never met in the field. That was above your head.”

Below is the full letter:

July 23, 2026

Chief Olusegun Osoba,

Former Governor of Ogun State,

No. 1, Ataba Close,

Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta.

REPLY TO YOUR INACCURATE POSTURE: “HOW OBASANJO DECEIVED US IN 2003”

“There are many things you got wrong and many things you omitted advertently or inadvertently in your write-up carried in The Legal Observer of July 20, 2026. Your presentation in your write-up was farfetched to put it mildly.

But Before I go further, I take strong and serious objection to your calling me a deceit because I deceived nobody. I always presented my case and all issues as I had them and as I understood them no matter whose ox is gored.

There were issues you did not know or understand because as you pointed out, they were above your head. They were handled by your elders in Alliance for Democracy (AD) party and Afenifere. And there were issues that you governors of the South-West kept away from me which normally should be discussed or raised with me but were raised or discussed somewhere else. I would not say that you were diabolical or deceitful. You chose what you would do and you did what you chose. Others could also choose differently.

On my being released from prison, for us to start from that point, many people came to congratulate me and started insinuating that I should have a role in government again. I paid no attention initially because I had serious family matter: my children’s schools to attend to.

Sooner, groups started to call on me to directly invite, not just to insinuate. The first group was led by Lawan Katsina to me on my Ota farm. I received them, thanked them and promised to think about their invitation. The second group was led by Chief S. M. Afolabi who was Deputy Governor to Chief Bola Ige. The third group was led by Martins Kuye. The last two groups were Yoruba-led and I told them that the circle needed to be widened and enlarged. I believed that the two groups included Afenifere and non-Afenifere. You did not know that I had these approaches, contacts or invitations.

With these approaches, I decided to consult in South-Wet, East and North. In the South-West, my first call was Ibadan to consult Chief Akinloye, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Richard Akinjide and Professor Oyeleye. In the North, I consulted two close friends, Sunday Awoniyi and Adamu Ciroma. In the East, I consulted Professor Anezi Okoro and Arthur Mbanefo. That quick consultation was like sounding board. It gave me a quick and a good feel.

From that sounding, I decided to take interest in what was going on in Party formations and the special role that Bola Ige was playing at that time. Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) attracted my attention and my interest and I was being regularly posted. After the formation of the Parties, I formally joined PDP. I continued my consultation and campaigns at the same time.

For me, politics is for welfare and well-being of people and there should be no personal bitterness or acrimony in it. And if you do not do my politics or play my own way, that should not lead to hatred, enmity or antagonism. It is a matter of ideas, policies, competition and choice. While competing with Alex Ekwueme, I was a guest in his house when I went to Anambra to campaign for primary to be candidate of PDP for the presidency. We ate together and the following morning, I went out to campaign. When I told him that I would repair the road to his settlement when I became President, he retorted that what he could do by himself, he would not give to someone else to do for him. We laughed it off.

On three occasions, I visited Chief Abraham Adesanya and on the three occasions, he vowed that the Yoruba would not vote for me. I never stopped calling on him to report and to campaign. He asked me to join AD and I told him that AD as essentially a tribal party was in a cul de sac. But as a Yoruba boy born and bred well, I must give respect where it is due and let go. And that was done. I must say that there was no time I called on Papa Adesanya in his Apapa residence that I was not well entertained. He made sure that his daughter was around to entertain us. Yet Papa stood on no vote for me and I stood on my respect and what was due to him. Aremo, I wonder how much of that you knew. Otunba Fasawe accompanied me on each visit and he listened to my prayers.

Before we went into the election, President Jimmy Carter visited Nigeria to ensure peaceful election in Nigeria, he met Presidential hopefuls in Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja. As I was going in, Bola Ige was coming out. I asked, “Bola, how now? I met you in Ibadan and you said that there would be fence-mending to do. Have you done the fence-mending for me?” He said, “We will meet in the field”. We never met in the field. That was above your head.

The elections came, PDP won 21 State governorships in other parts of the country less Yoruba land. And at the presidential, almost 63 per cent of the votes were cast for me. But not much votes for me from Yorubaland. I believe that in politics as in life, you must never stop communicating and widening your circle of friends and loved ones: turn adversaries to neutrals, and turn neutrals to friendly. That is part of my own philosophy in politics and in life. After all, life is so short, I rather make friends than enemies and live in love with godliness and integrity to serve humanity and God. Bringing PDP and AD to join me for a sort of national government was not out of weakness rather, it was out of strength and the unity and progress of the country. And anyone who saw that as coming from weakness or being in a political trouble would be mistaking.

As soon as we came into government, the first thing I did was to place all South-West PDP gubernatorial candidates in appointments at the centre since they were all woefully defeated and we were warned and we saw it coming. And it came. That it came was not the main thing, it was how we handled it. I called a meeting of the defeated governorship candidates. I said, “Our people, the Yoruba, did not vote for us. Next time I want them to vote for us and that we begin now”. Some of the defeated governorship candidates were trying to make excuses. I said that it was not time for excuses, but time for action. I told Dr. Segun Agagu that I was going to start from his State, Ondo State. And the first AD stalwart I invited for discussion was Mrs. Mobolaji Osomo who happened to be a fellow poultry farmer with me earlier. My position was simple, “The Yoruba had been in the periphery for so long, let them come to the mainstream, at least they would know what is going on”. I then asked Mrs. Osomo to join us. She did not hesitate. I asked, what could I do for her, and she said that I had honoured her enough by asking her to come on the mainstream. That was one of the exercises that took place, during my first term in the South-West either known or unknown to you, Aremo.

I visited States, some twice, during my first term, no matter under which political party platform the State was governed. It was in the process of learning and making friends. And friendships cultivated that ways last. You talked of ‘stoop to conquer’. Even in my own relationship with you as my State Governor not belonging to my political Party, you would remember that I normally called on you when I visited home. Of course, you called back on me. I believe that eniti ko kini kuule, o padamu e kaabo. But others could say they are presidents and they should be visited first, I don’t believe in that. It is all part of stooping to conquer in life for good leadership as far as I am concerned.

Some Yoruba elders and Obas undertook advocacy on their own and not because I sent them. And those who did that I knew, I thanked them. And many did that across the country for national progress. And that takes me to Na’Abba’s impeachment you glowingly talked about. And the way you wrote about it, talking about remorse would suggest stack ignorance on your part or being an accomplice. And both were possible. Na’Abba’s impeachment began at the presidency by the Vice-President, who on a Friday when I was out of the office, invited Na’Abba to his office and convinced him as he had convinced himself and some others but of insignificant number that I should have only one term as Presidente and this was the act of a man I brought up from governorship to Vice-President. From the first day as Vice-President, he raised campaigners for his presidency. On the Friday, he invited Na’Abba, he gave him 5 million naira to begin his impeachment work. It was all noted, recorded and reported to me by my Chief of Staff, a professional intelligence officer. The game continued to be played on with me treating it with contempt as I have committed no impeachable offence except my Vice-President who wanted to take over by hook or by crook. It was President Shagari who, on his own volition, asked me about impeachment and I told him that for me, there was absolutely nothing in it. He requested for my permission to handle it and, of course, I gave him the go-ahead. Aremo Olusegun Osoba, please show me what you will be remorseful for if you were in my position.

Former Governor Segun Osoba, let me remind you of the political situation in which you created or seemed to see created a monumental “political upheaval” that I would see the six Governors of AD in the South-West to extricate me out of, that could not be done by 21 PDP Governors plus the 9 APP Governors. And could not be done by my PDP and APP if you would pull AD which was also in my government politically. Of course, whatever you need to adorn yourself would be understandable. But I stood and I continue to stand for communication, dialogue and love and harmony and widening and deepening of friendship and fellowship. These are good character, traits and I will hold unto these attributes till end of life.

My dear brother Olusegun Osoba, I don’t know what would best describe what you claimed was presented to me on my farm with Egbon Ayo Adebanjo leading: hyperbole, presumption, disregard, takeover or what? Could you agree to such effrontery. Six to dictate to thirty is ridiculous. I had an Executive Council, I had a National Assembly, I had a virile political Party, 21 Governors and 9 other Governors from another party with my government and it was AD and Afenifere that would have to dictate to me what my government would have to do. I had a programme that we were steadily implementing. I would not say that you could not say all those things, but I may listen and in politeness not answer back but you should know I would not accept such dictation if you presented it. For you to present such to me was to grossly underrate me. It was the second time. Before the swearing-in, I was invited to Papa Onasanya’s house in Surulere. When we got there, we met about five AD/Afenifere stalwarts waiting. Papa Onasanya invited me into the room alone and asked, “What do we do with Yoruba President?” I screamed and said Nigerian President must not be trivialised by tribalising it.

There is one thing more that you may need to be reminded in the AD Governors and my Vice-President honeymoon. When he failed in the impeachment exercise, he made a two-track approach: one to go with Alex Ekwueme and Alex to hand over to him in the third year of his presidency; second is for the six AD Governors of South-Weste not to have competition from any other party in 2003 so that in 2007, you would all yield the field to my Vice-President. You were all convinced of this anti-democratic plan and you all fell for it. I was told that I was said to be selling the idea and if that was said of me, it was a lie. Aremo, such was sold to you: an idaro. And none of you thought it fit to check with me, or I was not worth checking with, since I was not a nominee of AD/Afenifere. Have no dealing with Obasanjo as President but deal with his Vice-President and you would get the best that was clever political move. I should remind you that you were the one who told me how late Shehu Yar’Adua nearly turned you over in Abeokuta, your constituency in the days of SDP and you had to use unorthodox other means to get over Shehu. Papa Ajasin told me similar story about Shehu during the same SDP period. Shehu with all due respect was my protege. Whatever Shehu could do, his mentor could do as well if not better. Your loss or defeat in 2003 was genuine in all the six States except the one where the figures were successfully and murderøusly changed as Chief Tinubu, the Head of Service in Lagos State then, accurately reported to me. I took it as what God allowed. From information that reached me from the political field, you barely campaigned and at the tail end of the campaign, you went on TV to apologise to the people for your arrogance and informed them that the starch in your agbada caused your arrogant appearance. The brisk movement through South-West by PDP on Thursday before the Saturday election in 2003 was incomparable and successful. There were lessons to learn on both sides. I learn the lesson of whether the other side is right or wrong, there should be no bitterness and there should be accommodation and tolerance. Afenifere and its political party never rose beyond tribal cul de sac. There is lesson for all in that. And it would appear that once you were not an AD or Afenifere member, you would be a liar or a deceiver. If you failed to follow my line, you must be maligned and set out as an enemy. I have never believed in tribal politics.

I sympathised with some Afenifere leaders who died with regret as they expressed to me before they died – Chief Gani Daudu, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. I was close to some of them before they died. What they cherished, taught, believed and practised were not what their proteges accepted, believed and practised. Afenifere and what they stood for would not congratulate me when I came out of prison or when I became President. Did it mean anything to me? No. I did not even know of it until I was told that they held a meeting of Afenifere to decide such pettiness. How mean! Well, God answered my prayer that I was not too far away from the death bed of some of them as Yoruba elders. I thank God that I did what I could to show no bitterness, hard feelings or lack of appreciation to God.

Aremo, going through your Afenifere experience and all what God has done for you and where you are today, you have lessons to learn: you have many things to understand and you have thanks to give to God and to give men and women. And finally, it is not over until it is over and there is no end to humility and thanksgiving. You were overwhelmed with your own interests, not to look at or consider others.

In politics, no one should be ignored or disregarded and politics may end, relationships may live till life’s end. But let me remind you, the interactions that were not to the best of my knowledge influenced by party political affiliation or card. I wanted Governors to acquire land in Abuja and build houses. Party consideration was not involved. You were driven to believe as a I believed also that it was necessary to develop Abuja. I remember that when you developed Osoba Hilltop and took me to show me the plot you wished to allocate to me to form a circle with the one for you and for Chief Shonekan and I shouted about price, you reminded me that when I pushed you to Abuja, you paid significantly for it.

But the greatest service you rendered for me and for Abeokuta is the land allocated by you for Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL. It has become the most significant landmark in Abeokuta. All of us in Abeokuta thank God for that landmark, thank you and thank God for your life. The allocation was made for the good of my programme and in the best interest of Abeokuta and indeed Ogun State with little money paid by me. There was neither politics played nor any game in the process.

OLUSEGUN OBASANJO

For a better society

_______________________________

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