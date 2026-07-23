2 suspects arrested in Anambra for criminal conspiracy, illegal dealing

Pamela Eboh, Awka

Two suspects have been arrested by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, for criminal conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products.

It also impounded one truck conveying about 4,000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Parading the suspects at the State Command Headquarters, Awka, the State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, said that the arrest came on the heels of an intelligence-led operation initiated by the Command to clamp down on all acts of economic sabotage within the oil and gas industry in the state.

He said, “Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Vandalism Squad tracked and arrested one Mr. Jonas Nwokpoko, male, aged 52, from Izza South LGA of Ebonyi State, and Chinweze Iloh, male, aged 28, from Omor, Ayamelum LGA, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at about 14:30 hours along Boromeu Road, near Limca Road, Onitsha, with a truck loaded with about 4,000 litres of suspected adulterated product.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects were allegedly linked to a criminal syndicate suspected of dealing in adulterated products.

“The trucks were halted for routine inspection of documents by NSCDC personnel, who insisted on sighting relevant papers, including licences to buy, sell and convey petroleum products as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act.

“The inability of the suspects to produce complete relevant documents led to their arrest and their trucks being impounded for illegal dealing in petroleum products, an offence punishable by Section 17 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.”

While warning that NSCDC will leave no stone unturned in carrying out its mandate of protecting critical National, State and Local Government Assets and Infrastructure, the state Commandant added that it will also fight against the buying, selling and transportation of suspected adulterated products.

He observed that the activities of vandals constitute economic sabotage,

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspects’ criminal activities, identify other members of the syndicate, and ensure that all those connected with the criminal enterprise are charged before a court of competent jurisdiction upon the conclusion of investigations.

He added, “The NSCDC Anambra State Command, under my watch, remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property through intelligence-led operations, proactive crime prevention strategies, and sustained collaboration with sister security agencies and members of the public.

“The Command appreciates the support of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Commandant General of NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State; and members of the public in efforts to strengthen ongoing initiatives to combat crime and enhance public safety across the State.”

The Command further urged residents of the state to continue providing timely, credible, and actionable information that will help decisively tackle this menace.

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