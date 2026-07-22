Zenith Bank emerges Africa’s, Nigeria’s Best Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026

Zenith Bank Plc has been named “Africa’s Best Bank” and “Nigeria’s Best Bank”, the latter for the second consecutive year, at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, clinching the biggest and most coveted national and continental awards in banking.

The awards were presented to the Bank on Thursday, 16 July 2026, at The Peninsula London Hotel, London.

This dual recognition is a testament to the Bank’s sustained excellence in financial performance, customer service, digital innovation, and its contribution to economic development across Nigeria and the wider African continent.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are among the most respected in the global financial industry, evaluating banks on criteria including strategy, profitability, risk management, digital transformation and impact on stakeholders.

Victory at the awards is regarded as a mark of the highest distinction in global banking. This year’s edition attracted a record of over 770 entries from world-class financial institutions including HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Citibank, Barclays, Standard Bank and DBS Bank of Singapore.

Commenting on the awards, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said, “We are deeply honoured by these recognitions from Euromoney. Being recognised as Africa’s Best Bank and Nigeria’s Best Bank reflects the trust of our customers, the dedication of our unicorn workforce, and our unwavering commitment to building a truly African global financial institution. These awards inspire us to do even more to deliver superior value, drive financial inclusion, and support the growth of businesses across Africa.”

The GMD commended the regulators across the various jurisdictions where the Bank has footprints for the enabling regulatory environment which has supported the Bank in achieving this feat.

She dedicated the award to the Founder of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR, thanking him for his vision and excellence which have been instrumental to the Bank’s success.

Zenith Bank has continued to deliver strong financial results while accelerating investments in technology, artificial intelligence, and digital banking solutions.

In the 2025 financial year, the Bank grew gross earnings by six per cent year on year to ₦4.19 trillion and delivered profit after tax of ₦1.04 trillion, while reducing its non-performing loan ratio from 4.7 per cent to 3.8 per cent.

In keeping with its dividend policy, Zenith Bank rewarded its investors with a record-breaking total dividend of N10.00 per share (totaling N410.69 billion) for the 2025 financial year. This represents a 100% increase over N5.00 per share paid in 2024.

The Bank has also deepened its pan-African presence and expanded trade and transaction banking capabilities to connect businesses across key markets.

Euromoney is the leading authority for global banking and financial markets, and this latest recognition adds to Zenith Bank’s growing list of local and international accolades, and further cements its position as one of Africa’s leading financial institutions.

The Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards, including being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the seventeenth consecutive year in the 2026 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker and “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

The Bank was also awarded Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020, 2022, and 2024; Best Bank in Nigeria from 2020 to 2022, 2024 and 2025, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023; and was listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023.

Further recognitions include Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for six consecutive years from 2021 to 2026 in the World Finance Banking Awards and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023, 2024 and 2026 Banking Awards.

Additionally, Zenith Bank has been acknowledged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards for five consecutive years from 2022 to 2026 and ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services Africa for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The Bank’s commitment to excellence led to Zenith also being named the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in The Banker’s Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, Bank of the Year 2023 to 2025 at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 and 2024 to 2025.

The Bank also received the accolades of Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria, in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards, Bank of the Year 2024 by ThisDay Newspaper; Bank of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Newspaper; and Best in MSME Trade Finance, 2023 by Nairametrics.

The Bank’s Hybrid Offer was also adjudged ‘Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year’ at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.

Zenith Bank has also earned several non-financial awards, including Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Company in Transparency and Reporting and Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2