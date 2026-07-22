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“THE WIFE’’ set to mark 20th anniversary , couple forum

by Peter Anayo090

Founder ‘ THE WIFE ‘ Dr Mrs Nkem Okoro.

 

 

As part of activities to mark two decades of impact, “THE WIFE”, Non-Government Organisation, (NGO) focused on building strong homes to transform society, has concluded plans to hold its 20th Anniversary and Couple Forum.

The event, which comes under the theme, “ Glory to Glory,” is scheduled to hold at Golden Gate Paradise Ikoyi Lagos, on 25th of July, 2026.

Dr Mrs GRACE UGOCHI DIMANOZIE JP.
“The Wife” Chief Coordinator.

 

A statement signed by the Coordinator of “The WIFE”, Dr. Grace Dimanozie, explained that the 20th anniversary aimed to celebrate the achievements of the organisation, appreciate stakeholders, and reaffirm its commitment to empowering women and families across Nigeria.

According to her, “This milestone is not just about celebration; it is about impact, service and the lives we have touched in the last 20 years.’’

Speaking also on the ceremony, “The WIFE” Founder / Chairperson, Dr. Nkem Okoro described the celebration as an opportunity to pause, reflect, celebrate and look ahead.

 

 

For a better society

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