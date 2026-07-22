PSC promotes Anambra CP, predecessor, others as AIGs

Kasie Abone, Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, and his immediate predecessor, Nnaghe Obono Itam, have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The decoration ceremony took place on Monday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where the two senior officers were decorated alongside other newly promoted senior police officers.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra State Police Command described the simultaneous elevation of its serving and immediate past Commissioners of Police as a remarkable milestone, attributing the promotions to their exceptional leadership, professionalism, dedication to duty and commitment to public service.

According to the Command, both officers distinguished themselves during their respective tenures in Anambra through strategic leadership that strengthened operational policing, enhanced collaboration with stakeholders, improved public confidence and boosted security across the state.

The Command noted that the promotions were a recognition of their outstanding contributions to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation, adding that the achievement reinforces the Command’s commitment to professionalism, excellence and effective service delivery.

The statement said officers and men of the Command were proud of the milestone and congratulated both senior officers on their well-deserved elevation.

It expressed confidence that Orutugu and Itam would continue to deploy their vast experience, visionary leadership and commitment to the ideals of the Nigeria Police Force in their new capacities.

The Command also wished the two newly decorated Assistant Inspectors General of Police good health, greater accomplishments and continued success in serving the Force and the country with honour, integrity and distinction.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2