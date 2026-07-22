Police parade suspects linked to Osun NURTW factional clash

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A 40-year-old suspect, Saheed Adedeji, arrested in connection with the violent clash involving rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osogbo, has told the police that their factional leader instructed members not to engage in violence until Governor Ademola Adeleke gave a directive.

Adedeji, popularly known as Asemalu, added that members of his faction had received information that another group was planning to take over the motor park.

Adedeji made the disclosure during a criminal parade at the Osun State Police Command on Wednesday.

He said they were mobilised through a WhatsApp platform to assemble at Oke-Ijetu for a meeting, adding that their leader, Comrade Wakili Nurudeen Alowonle, was absent but addressed them over the telephone.

“He told us not to cause trouble but remain on alert. He specifically instructed that we should not fight anybody until the governor gives directives,” Adedejoli reportedly told investigators.

The suspect further admitted that five members of the group were armed with guns, saying he was handed a pump-action gun by one “Sibi,” who allegedly came from Ile-Ife.

“I cannot shoot, but the gun was given to me by Sibi. Our people were arguing that those who wanted to take over the garage should be arrested, and they started shooting at the policemen. I only held the gun. I did not shoot. I told them we could not fight the government and I handed the gun over to the police,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, while addressing newsmen at the parade said the crisis began on Sunday after a protest by one faction of the NURTW over allegations that its vehicles were prevented from entering the motor park by a rival faction, resulting in clashes before police restored order.

He added that at about 5:30 p.m. on the same day, the command received a distress call that armed hoodlums were shooting sporadically around Oke-Ijetu.

According to him, operatives of the Anti-Robbery and Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) were deployed to the scene but came under attack from suspected loyalists of Wakili Alowonle.

He disclosed that three security operatives sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Gotan said Adedeji was arrested during the operation and is assisting investigators with information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects still at large.

Items recovered from the scene include six expended cartridges, four vehicles, four motorcycles, military camouflage and suspected criminal charms.

The commissioner also announced the arrest of three suspected motorcycle robbers linked to the theft of a Bajaj motorcycle in Osogbo on July 19. He said the stolen motorcycle was traced and recovered in Modakeke through intelligence-led policing, leading to the arrest of Kamarudeen Babatunde, Lekan Usman and an alleged receiver, Moses Oyebade, from Ondo State.

In a separate operation, police arrested two suspected political thugs, Ridwan Alawode and Ahmed Ajibade, for allegedly causing mayhem around the Amadia area of Osogbo on July 16.

The commissioner said all suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations and urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies while remaining vigilant against suspicious activities.

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