Outrage as patients in Oyo hospital lament shortage of medical staff

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

There was pandemonium at the Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan when an unidentified patient attacked a nurse on duty due to the absence of doctors and nurses to attend to waiting patients at the Oyo State-owned hospital.

Sources said the attack caused confusion in the hospital, as health personnel and security men engaged patients who lambasted the state government for allegedly deceiving the people by failing to recruit more doctors and nurses to attend to patients.

The quagmire led to trading of abuses and accusations between the patients and health personnel, leading to the escape of the attacker.

Miffed by the situation, the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Oyo State Council condemned the assault on the nurse on duty, describing the incident as unacceptable and a direct attack on healthcare professionals.

In a statement jointly signed by the State Secretary, Comrade Aina Emmanuel Oluwasegun and the State Chairman, Comrade Adeleke Olugbade Victor, the association said the nurse was allegedly attacked by an unidentified individual who became angry over the absence of doctors at the time of the incident.

NANNM expressed concern over the increasing insecurity faced by healthcare workers, stressing that no medical professional should be subjected to violence while carrying out lawful duties.

The association noted that the incident underscores the persistent manpower shortage in Oyo State’s health sector, particularly the inadequate number of nurses and midwives across government-owned health facilities.

According to the union, the shortage has resulted in increased workload, longer waiting times for patients and immense pressure on the few available healthcare personnel.

The association disclosed that it had repeatedly written to the Oyo State Government, the Ministry of Health, and the Oyo State Hospital Management Board, urging the immediate recruitment of more nurses and midwives to bridge the critical manpower gap. It also called for improved security in public hospitals to protect healthcare workers and patients.

NANNM argued that the attack could have been prevented if adequate security measures had been in place, noting that the assailant reportedly fled the hospital after carrying out the assault.

The union therefore called on the Oyo State Government to immediately investigate the incident, identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrator in accordance with the law.

It also urged the government to commence the urgent recruitment of more nurses and midwives, strengthen security measures across government hospitals, and sustain policies that guarantee a safe and conducive working environment for healthcare professionals.

While commending Governor Seyi Makinde for steps already being taken to address the matter, the association expressed confidence that the government would ensure justice for the assaulted nurse and implement measures to prevent a recurrence.

NANNM reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the government and other stakeholders to improve healthcare delivery, protect healthcare workers, and ensure quality healthcare services for residents of Oyo State.

For a better society

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