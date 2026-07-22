Osun 2026: APC slams Adeleke over alleged failure on human capital development

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Director General of AMBO Campaign Organisation, in Osun State, Wole Oke, has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of neglecting human capital development in his own hometown of Ede, arguing that the failure gives the opposition an opening to win over voters even on the governor’s home turf.

This is just as he criticised Governor Adeleke’s educational qualification, alleging that the governor lacks the educational capacity required to govern effectively.

Speaking at a campaign rally held in Ede on Tuesday, Oke said the Governor has left schools and hospitals to deteriorate under his watch, hence the need for residents to vote en-masse for Bola Oyebamiji in the August 15 gubernatorial election.

He said, “Adeleke abandoned human capital development in Ede; the schools are in a poor state, the hospitals are in a poor state, and that is what the common people need. We are being considered as the underdog in Ede, but we will surprise them; you will see the vote that we will deliver.

“Don’t vote for a governor that didn’t employ our youth, who didn’t take care of our health sector, who can’t read or write. Remember when he went to London, he was given a speech to read but he couldn’t. Rather, vote for competence and someone with a good educational background.”

Also speaking at the Ede rally, former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly and APC leader in Ede, Rt. Hon. Adejare Bello, dismissed suggestions that the governor’s hometown would automatically vote for him.

Bello said the people of Ede had always maintained political diversity and should not be swayed by sentiment.

“The kind of votes Ede will deliver will surprise the whole world. The bulk of the votes that will return AMBO as governor will come from Ede,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, the APC governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, expressed optimism that the town would deliver substantial votes for the APC despite being Governor Adeleke’s hometown.

Oyebamiji assured residents that better days await Osun if elected, promising to provide purposeful leadership, improve infrastructure, create employment opportunities and implement programmes that would directly improve the welfare of the people.

However, the campaign train of the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Oyebamiji garnered a momentum as all the three major ruling houses in Osogbo endorsed him as their preferred candidate.

The ruling houses which was made up of Sogbodede ruling house, Matanmi ruling house and Lahanmi ruling house, attributed their decision to the collective desire to restore the lost glory of the ancient town.

Speaking on behalf of the ruling houses, the head of the Sogbodede ruling house, Prince Agboola; the head of the Lahanmi ruling house, Prince Yekini Oyeniyi; and the head of the Matanmi ruling house, Prince Tafa Olugbeja, expressed displeasure over the current state of the town.

“We, that are here today, are the representatives of kingship in Osogbo and we have said this repeatedly that the current government has undermined us. Our pride has been taken away from us. Our land has been illegally encroached and skewed. The current government has failed us as a people and town and we are ready to vote it out come August 15th, 2026. We are no longer valued. What our forefathers fought and died for had been taken away from us because of the caliber of people governing us.

“It is disheartened that despite the Court verdict affirming our land boundaries with Ede, some are still encroaching our land and the worst part of it is the obnoxious geo-location of some parts of Osogbo by the state government that are now reflecting Ede. It is unheard of and ridiculous to know that some notable areas in Osogbo have been skewed to favour Governor’s home town.

“We have resolved to support Oyebamiji to correct these anomalies. It is regrettable that the stool that supposed to stand firm and build the bulwark of defense for the people of Osogbo has been compromised. This is temporary, and with time, we will overcome it. Our endorsement of Oyebamiji is genuine and sincere and we are ready to vote massively for him,” the princes added.

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