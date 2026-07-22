Ogun trains safety workers, harps on industrial risk management

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has commenced the training of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) personnel across industrial facilities in the state as part of efforts to strengthen workplace safety, improve regulatory compliance and build a resilient industrial sector.

The training, organised by the Ogun State Ministry of Environment through its Safety Office, marked the maiden edition of a capacity-building workshop for safety personnel with the theme, “Industrial Resilience and Safety Governance: Building a Culture of Compliance, Prevention and Sustainable Growth.”

Speaking at the workshop on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, said the programme was designed to strengthen safety leadership in workplaces and equip participants with practical knowledge that would promote safer communities and a healthier environment.

Oresanya, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kafayat Lawal, noted that Ogun State status as one of Nigeria’s leading industrial destinations requires a deliberate balance between rapid economic growth and robust safety standards.

According to the Commissioner, industrial development must be accompanied by effective environmental protection, emergency preparedness and risk management, stressing that sustainable economic growth cannot be achieved without a strong safety culture.

He disclosed that recent inspections and safety audits conducted across industries in the state revealed that although many organisations have documented safety policies, there remains a significant gap between written procedures and actual workplace practices.

“Too often, safety exists in manuals rather than in behaviour. Too often, compliance is driven by inspections instead of conviction, while risks are managed after incidents instead of before they occur,” he said.

To address the challenge, the Commissioner said the Ministry had developed a 2026–2028 Strategic Safety Transformation Agenda focused on continuous risk assessment, proactive leadership, competent personnel and measurable safety performance.

As part of the reforms, she announced plans by the state government to transform the existing Safety Office into a fully empowered Ogun State Safety Commission to strengthen policy implementation, technical oversight, enforcement mechanisms and collaboration with stakeholders while promoting international best practices in occupational safety and environmental protection.

He also unveiled plans for a comprehensive Statewide Industrial Safety Audit Programme, describing it as a diagnostic and improvement initiative rather than a punitive exercise.

According to him, the audit programme will establish measurable safety performance benchmarks, identify emerging risks before they result in accidents and support industries in developing practical solutions to improve operational resilience.

He expressed optimism that every industrial facility in Ogun State would adopt measurable safety performance standards that place safety alongside productivity, quality and profitability as key performance indicators.

The Commissioner urged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the workshop to transform workplace attitudes, strengthen operational discipline and institutionalize a culture where safety becomes everyone’s responsibility.

He identified the key areas of training to include strategic safety governance, applied risk engineering, incident investigation and root cause analysis, as well as the development of practical safety improvement plans tailored to individual facilities.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Ogun State, Dr. Kafayat Lawal delivered on her behalf by the Director of Environmental Quality Control, Water Regulatory, Enforcement and Advocacy, Mr. Kayode Akinwande, described the workshop as another milestone in the state’s commitment to safer industries and healthier workplaces.

She said findings from recent inspections had highlighted the need for stronger safety management systems, improved emergency preparedness and a proactive safety culture across industries operating in Ogun State.

Lawal added that the training forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategic vision for 2026–2028 aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, enhancing regulatory effectiveness and improving industrial resilience.

She commended the workshop facilitators for contributing their professional expertise towards building safer workplaces across the state.

The Permanent Secretary called on participants to maximise the opportunity provided by the training and partner with the government in sustaining Ogun State’s reputation as a leading destination for responsible industrial development, environmental sustainability and public safety.

For a better society

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