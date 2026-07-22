Ogun Assembly clears ex-Speaker of embezzlement, commutes impeachment to resignation

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has cleared its former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo of allegations of embezzlement of funds leveled against him.

Part of the allegations, which resulted in his earlier removal on January 23, 2024 was embezzlement of the Assembly’s funds.

Oluomo had on the 31st of March, 2026 moved a motion for him to be “exonerated from allegations of embezzlement or in the alternative, provide concrete and verifiable evidence, complete with facts and figures, in accordance with section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), to enable him seek redress in a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Oluomo argued that this would sustain his unblemished reputation of 13 years of legislative experience.

However, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, committed the motion to the members’ caucus meeting for a resolution, assuring sustained unity and peace in the House.

In a report presented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Bolanle Ajayi, on the floor of the House, during a plenary session on Tuesday 21st July, the House “cleared Rt. Hon. Oluomo of the allegation of embezzlement of funds.”

The report also indicated that the former Speaker’s removal from office is commuted to resignation, in the spirit of oneness and unity.

According to the report, the House observed that the issue of embezzlement of funds was not part of the notice of removal served on Oluomo and could not be established against him.

In the report, sighted by our correspondent, the House said having reviewed the evidence provided, it withdrew the allegation of embezzlement as part of the reasons for Oluomo’s removal from office as the Speaker.

The report stated that, “furthermore, in the spirit of camaraderie, oneness and unity, this Honourable House resolves and overturns the said removal of Rt. Hon. Oluomo Olakunle Taiwo from office and commutes the same into a resignation.”

Responding, Hon. Oluomo thanked his colleagues for pursuing the path of peace and protecting the integrity of the hallowed chamber, maintaining “That only men of honour make mistakes, discover it and make corrections”.

He said the decision of the House was in the best interest of democratic ethics and the protection of the dignity of the House.

For a better society

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