Nigeria, Germany to hold high-level bilateral consultations

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, will receive the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann David Wadephul, on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, for high-level bilateral consultations aimed at further strengthening the longstanding relations between both countries.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The visit, he said, reflects the enduring partnership between Nigeria and Germany, which spans several decades and is anchored on mutual respect, shared democratic values, economic cooperation, and a common commitment to promoting regional and global peace, security, stability and sustainable development.

Germany remains one of Nigeria’s foremost strategic partners in Europe, with cooperation spanning trade and investment, renewable energy, climate action, technical assistance, education, healthcare, migration, agriculture, digital innovation and security.

The bilateral consultations will provide an opportunity for both Ministers to undertake a comprehensive review of Nigeria-Germany relations and assess the progress made in implementing existing bilateral agreements and areas of cooperation.

Discussions are expected to focus on expanding economic and commercial partnerships, attracting greater German investment into Nigeria’s priority sectors, enhancing cooperation in renewable energy and green industrialisation, promoting vocational education and skills development, as well as strengthening collaboration in science, technology and innovation.

The Federal Government of Nigeria values its strategic partnership with the Federal Republic of Germany and remains committed to deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of shared interest for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

Nigeria looks forward to productive engagements that will further consolidate the existing friendship and open new avenues for collaboration in support of inclusive economic growth, regional stability and shared prosperity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is confident that the visit of the German Foreign Minister will further strengthen the excellent relations between Nigeria and Germany while reaffirming the shared resolve of both countries to address common global challenges through dialogue, partnership and constructive engagement.

For a better society

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