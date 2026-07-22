July 22, 2026
Trending now

House of reps Ad-hoc committee members on investigative hearing held at Nat’l…

PrimeStakes enters int’l online betting, digital gaming industry

Chrisland graduates 378 students with record UTME scores

FCTA claps back at AEDC over ‘false’ Maitama substation claim, demands public…

31 firms clinch 37 blocks as Frontier vasins draw record interest in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 22, 2026

Fire razes 17 shops in Lagos market

ECOWAS reaffirms plan for ECO single currency by 2027

Senate passes Bill renaming NAICOM Insurance Regulatory Commission

30yrs after, Gov Mutfwang apologises to Ndigbo over civil war atrocities

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House of reps Ad-hoc committee members on investigative hearing held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0155

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the Unestablished Presidential  Foreign Investment Promotion Council [PFIPC] in the Federal Budget Framework, Hon Yusuf  Gagdi Adamu; members of the Committee, Hon Amiru Balele and  Hon Abubakar  Hassan Fulata; during the investigative hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Meeting, press conference of  committee with  stakeholders, held at  Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

Peter Anayo

Meeting with Commonwealth Parliamentary Association led by Hon. Kate Osamor at Westminster on sidelines of  UK-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue in London

Peter Anayo

Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişmatbetmatbetmatbetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibomcasibomşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetcioİmajbetHoliganbetHoliganbetGrandpashabetGrandpashabetjojobetgrandpashabetJojobetJojobetJojobetJojobetjojobetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetganobetcasibombetcio girişjojobetcasibomgrandpashabet