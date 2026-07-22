FG upgrades Lagos hajj terminal

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to modernising aviation infrastructure through the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Hajj Terminal at Lagos airport.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, disclosed this during an inspection of the upgraded facility on Wednesday.

Mr Keyamo attributed the project to President Bola Tinubu’s vision to revitalise aviation infrastructure nationwide.

He said the hajj terminal upgrade formed part of broader airport infrastructure improvements, including the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos airport terminal.

The minister also cited the resurfacing of the Kano airport runway as another project under the federal government’s aviation infrastructure programme.

According to him, the president has consistently prioritised aviation investments to improve passenger experience and service delivery.

Mr Keyamo said the hajj terminal project was specifically designed to facilitate a seamless annual pilgrimage for Nigerian Muslims.

“This is just one in a series of steps that the president has mandated us to take. The objective is to ensure that our pilgrims enjoy, as much as possible, a seamless hajj exercise,” he said.

The minister noted that similar upgrades would be undertaken at hajj terminals nationwide, beginning with Kano, under a broader improvement programme.

He commended the chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) board, its managing director and the agency’s management team.

Mr Keyamo expressed satisfaction with the facility’s transformation despite resource constraints confronting the government.

“Within the limits of resources that we have, you can see how much has been done,” he said.

He highlighted improvements to the prayer rooms, VIP section, general boarding area, screening machines and other facilities.

“We are very impressed with what we have seen here,” the minister said.

The FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, said the terminal could process between 8,500 and 10,000 passengers during the hajj season.

Ms Kuku, however, said the actual passenger volume depended on the allocation granted to Lagos each year.

She said the terminal had previously deteriorated significantly, prompting the federal government to undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation.

According to her, the improvements include redesigned waiting areas, functional cooling systems and enhanced immigration and customs processing areas.

She also listed modern check-in counters, improved baggage-handling facilities and dedicated prayer areas for male and female pilgrims.

Ms Kuku said the project also upgraded the VIP and VVIP lounges to improve comfort and convenience for pilgrims before departure.

She said the VVIP facilities included private rooms, sleeping areas, en-suite bathrooms, showers, lounges and kitchenettes.

The chairman of the FAAN Board, Abdullahi Ganduje, also commended the transformation of the facility.

Mr Ganduje said policy formulation was important, but effective implementation ultimately delivered value to Nigerians.

He praised Mr Keyamo for driving the federal government’s aviation reform agenda and FAAN management for translating policy into tangible improvements.

Mr Ganduje said feedback from intending users had been overwhelmingly positive, with many acknowledging improvements in facilities and service delivery.

The inspection tour of the upgraded terminal was conducted in company with aviation journalists. (NAN)

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2