FG tasks Kano 8,588 newly recruited educators on excellence

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government has called on Kano State newly recruited teachers to set the bar for excellence, declaring that no reform can succeed without quality educators at the centre of it.

Speaking during the formal handover of appointment letters to 4,900 newly hired teachers and 3,688 Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) Cohort V Facilitators in Kano, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said educators are the bedrock of any society.

Addressing thousands of guests, beneficiaries and stakeholders, Dr. Alausa stressed that teachers hold the greatest responsibility in the country because they mold the next generation and directly influence how far Nigeria progresses.

“You are the most important people in our society. If we have good teachers teaching Nigerian children, we will produce very good students. Please take your time, love them, nurture them and teach them well. That is how we can derive full value from the opportunities that the Governor has given you,” he told the new hires.

He challenged them to live up to the trust placed in them through hard work, integrity and outstanding classroom delivery, reminding them that “much is given, much is expected.”

In a press statement issued by Ikharo Attah, Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communications, the Minister lauded Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for prioritizing education, pointing to the state’s decision to commit 32 percent of its annual budget to the sector as proof of visionary leadership and investment in people.

Dr. Alausa described the latest recruitment as historic. With 4,900 permanent teachers and 3,688 BESDA facilitators added now, the Yusuf administration has hired 16,000 teachers in just three years,what he called one of the boldest state-level education interventions in recent memory.

“In some states, no single teacher has been recruited in decades. Here in Kano, the Governor has employed 16,000 teachers in just three years. This is what human capital development looks like. These are investments that will produce responsible citizens who will serve Kano State, Nigeria and the world,” he said.

He also applauded the Governor’s wider development drive, including the overhaul of city roads in the metropolis and the rollout of solar-powered streetlights across Kano. According to the Minister, these projects show an administration focused on improving daily life and in step with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The future of Nigeria is bright. Kano State has aligned fully with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s development agenda, and the progress we have witnessed here demonstrates what is possible when leadership places education and people at the centre of governance,” he added.

Earlier, Dr. Alausa toured the Tarda Smart School in Ungogo Local Government Area. There, he restated Abuja’s commitment to scaling tech-powered classrooms nationwide, calling smart schools a key pillar of Nigeria’s education upgrade. He noted that digital learning spaces will give pupils the skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

The Minister’s itinerary also included a visit to Bayero University, Kano (BUK), before he commissioned the newly constructed Government Girls Secondary School, Dangwaro. The school is designed to expand opportunities for girls and strengthen secondary education in the state.

Dr. Alausa closed by pledging that the Federal Ministry of Education will keep collaborating with states, partners and stakeholders to raise teaching standards, expand modern learning facilities, and fast-track reforms aimed at delivering fair, inclusive and globally competitive education under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his address, Governor Yusuf described the issuance of letters as a turning point in Kano’s education reform. He said the exercise was about more than jobs, it was about safeguarding the future of millions of children whose dreams depend on access to good teaching.

He explained that bringing in 4,900 permanent teachers alongside 3,688 BESDA Cohort V Facilitators reflects his government’s resolve to ensure every classroom has qualified, capable and dedicated instructors who can deliver real learning outcomes.

The Governor called education the foundation of his administration’s agenda and insisted that every child deserves quality instruction and a supportive learning environment to reach their full potential.

Governor Yusuf thanked President Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Education for their backing, and also acknowledged Dr. Alausa, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, and development partners for working with Kano to strengthen the sector.

Dr. Alausa closed by pledging that the Federal Ministry of Education will keep collaborating with states, partners and stakeholders to raise teaching standards, expand modern learning facilities, and fast-track reforms aimed at delivering fair, inclusive and globally competitive education under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

For a better society

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