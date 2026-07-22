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FCTA claps back at AEDC over ‘false’ Maitama substation claim, demands public apology

by Peter Anayo0163

 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has rejected accusations from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company that its officials illegally trespassed on the C2 Maitama Substation.

Speaking through the Department of Development Control, the FCTA called the claims untrue, spiteful, and a deliberate effort to tarnish its staff who were only doing their official duties.

In a statement signed by Acting Director Bashir Madaki Sunusi, the Department explained that its officers acted on a formal complaint. A legitimate land allottee holding a valid Certificate of Occupancy reported that access to his plot was being blocked. In response, a team from Development Control, joined by surveyors, went to the location to check the property boundaries and set boundary markers to confirm if any intrusion had taken place.

The FCTA insisted that no part of AEDC’s power equipment was touched during the visit. It added that electricity supply was still running normally when the team departed the site.

According to the Department, AEDC officials later invited the FCTA team for a discussion after the inspection. However, the Department said AEDC did not show up for the meeting even though its officers waited for hours.

The FCTA also accused AEDC of trying to pressure and intimidate its personnel with what it described as a defamatory public notice. The administration said it will not back down from enforcing development control rules, and urged AEDC to channel any land ownership disputes through the proper legal and administrative process instead of going public.

The Department is now asking AEDC to pull down the publication from every platform and to issue a full public apology to both the Department and the officials involved. It warned that if AEDC fails to do so, the FCTA will pursue legal action for alleged defamation.

 

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